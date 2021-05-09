State House bills focus on improving behavioral health crisis interventions

"In some counties, the numbers of involuntary commitments more than doubled," Coker said. "This jump in coerced treatment does not even address COVID or most of our opioid related crises."

Coker called the "over-use of involuntary commitments a red flag regarding our public mental health system. Our state must address this unacceptable result.

"Our elected officials are aware of the financial costs, as well as the personal costs to individuals and families when systems overuse coercive measures in the name of treatment."

In terms of HB788, Coker said it would "shift attention to wellness-promoting psychosocial supports, such as community based, peer operated services, while also focusing on recovery outcomes from clinical interventions."

Advocates' request

More than 100 mental health professionals have signed a petition sponsored locally in favor of what they call an alternative response to calls now handled by the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Signers of the petition say they favor a system that trains emergency dispatchers to figure out whether someone calling for help needs a mental health professional, a police officer, or both.