State House bills focus on improving behavioral health crisis interventions

A trio of bipartisan state House bills focused on behavioral health has local advocates hopeful of a potential cultural change in how North Carolina responds to individuals in crisis.
Meanwhile, a fourth House bill that's Democratic sponsored would create a statewide professional oversight board for certified peer support specialists.
Primary sponsors of all four bills are Rep. John Autry, D-Mecklenburg, and Cynthia Ball, D-Wake. Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, is a primary sponsor on three of the bills.
The bills reflect a grassroots effort involving mental health care that "is shifting from authoritative approaches to more responsive ones that engage individuals more effectively and with greater safety,” said Laurie Coker, a Forsyth County behavioral health advocate and staff member at Green Tree Peer Support of Winston-Salem.
Autry and Ball said in a joint statement that behavioral health advocates "have long been concerned about the overuse of involuntary commitment."
"Its growing use since 2009 has caused concern about how the mentally ill are treated."
Autry and Ball said that "research and best practices demonstrate less coercive responses are more beneficial."
House Bill 732
Peer support specialists involve individuals who have experience with a mental health or substance use disorder crisis.
House Bill 732 sponsors and advocates say they are "uniquely able to engage others in changing their own lives."
“Peer support specialists bring their own personal recovery experiences to engage and support others in crisis," Ball said.
"Having an oversight board will bring high standards and accountability to this critically important profession."
The board would consist of 11 members, of which two each are appointed by the governor, the Senate leader and House speaker. The state health secretary and director of the N.C. Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse (MHDDSA) would have one appointee, and the state Association of County Commissioners would have three.
HBs 786-788
House Bill 786 would provide funding for local police departments to create crisis intervention models with response teams including mental health and other professionals.
House Bill 787 is focused on revamping the involuntary commitment format, which bill sponsors say would shift to a more responsive system that eliminates excessive use of coercion.
House Bill 788 would require the MHDDSA division "to establish specific agendas to help focus efforts on helping people attain mental health and resiliency."
Winston-Salem officials say Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh are participating in a co-response model, where mental health professionals respond alongside police in some cases.
"These bills will help to enable better outcomes from police encounters with the mentally ill, by providing needed funds to policing agencies to develop co-responder programs, while reserving police for the encounters where they are most necessary," Autry said.
"Enacting these bills will restore individual rights for persons being involuntarily committed."
The key element of HB787 is establishing a system for gathering and reporting information where first examinations are done on individuals with involuntary commitment orders.
Part of the inspiration for the bills comes from a group of peer advocates mining the data from the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts to learn how many involuntary commitments happened by county from 2009 to 2018.
"In some counties, the numbers of involuntary commitments more than doubled," Coker said. "This jump in coerced treatment does not even address COVID or most of our opioid related crises."
Coker called the "over-use of involuntary commitments a red flag regarding our public mental health system. Our state must address this unacceptable result.
"Our elected officials are aware of the financial costs, as well as the personal costs to individuals and families when systems overuse coercive measures in the name of treatment."
In terms of HB788, Coker said it would "shift attention to wellness-promoting psychosocial supports, such as community based, peer operated services, while also focusing on recovery outcomes from clinical interventions."
Advocates' request
More than 100 mental health professionals have signed a petition sponsored locally in favor of what they call an alternative response to calls now handled by the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Signers of the petition say they favor a system that trains emergency dispatchers to figure out whether someone calling for help needs a mental health professional, a police officer, or both.
Citing estimates that many fatal law enforcement encounters involve people with mental illness, the signers of the petition signal agreement with the assertion that professionals with training in how to deal with a mental health crisis can de-escalate incidents.
According to the petition, while police expect people to comply with their directions, "a person with mental illness or disability may not be able to comply with an officer's order."
The petition also asserts that because of "generations of trauma and systematic oppression," Black and Latino people can be impacted more by the presence of police.
Assistant City Manager Tasha Ford said the city has for months been a participant in a planned 18-month study that looks at how police respond in cases that involve mental and behavioral health issues.
The study is being carried out by RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, and includes Winston-Salem along with Greensboro, Durham, Raleigh, Cary, Burlington and Rock Hill, S.C.
"If we want to decrease the need for crisis level services and for coercive measures, we must bring our state’s system to currency by focusing on engagement, resiliency and individual progress," Coker said.
"This means greater use of peer support and of more mental health recovery-focused treatment models, as well as less use of law enforcement in crisis response."
