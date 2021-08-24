State legislature sends 'Carolina Squat" vehicle bill to governor

The state legislature has cleared the "Carolina Squat" bill, which prohibits certain modifications to passenger vehicles, typically trucks.

The House voted 94-9 on Tuesday to agree to changes made to House Bill 692 by the Senate, which passed the bill by a 43-3 vote on Aug. 19.

The bill goes to Gov. Roy Cooper, who has 10 days to sign or veto the bill, or let it become law without his signature. The law would go into effect on Dec. 1.

The bill includes that three — and more — convictions of operating a vehicle with prohibited modifications would result in the revoking of the person’s driver’s license for at least one year if it the conviction occurs within 12 months of the second or subsequent conviction.

According to a June 8 article in Car and Driver magazine, more than 70,000 North Carolinians signed a petition requesting the prohibition of the Carolina Squat.

The writer said the Carolina Squat makes the vehicle look “like it was dropped off a five-story building with 10,000 pounds of bricks in the bed,” and suggested that it is a dump fad, “and dump fads always pass.”