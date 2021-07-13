State officials add Three Mount Airy sites to National Register of Historical Places

Three sites in Mount Airy are among three historic districts and eight properties across North Carolina that have been added to the National Register of Historic Places, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said Tuesday.

The sites in Mount Airy are J.J. Jones High School, the Mount Airy Historic District and the Taylor Park Historic District, the department said in a statement.

Jones High School was first constructed in 1940 and additions were added to the school in the 1950s and 1960s. The school accommodated high school and elementary students in Surry and Stokes counties, as well as nearby Patrick County, Va. It was the first and only high school for Black students in Surry County.

The school meets National Register criteria in the areas of education and black ethnic heritage, the department said. The school closed in 1966 as a segregated black high school because the Mount Airy and Surry County schools became fully integrated.

Mount Airy Historic District was first listed in the National Register in 1985, the department said. The district's boundaries were expanded in 2012 to add a concentration of industrial buildings on the west side of the central business district.