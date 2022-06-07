Statewide foster care plan advances to Senate floor. Forsyth is opposed to the legislation.

A plan for statewide foster care services, preferred by state health regulators, advanced to the Senate floor Tuesday.

The plan is opposed by the state's six behavioral health managed care organizations and at least 30 counties, including Forsyth, all of which say they want to keep foster care services as close to local as possible.

House Bill 144, now titled the Medicaid Children and Families Specialty Plan, has been recommended by the Senate Finance and Rules and Operations committees, the latter coming Tuesday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has proposed handling foster care services through the revamped HB144, with the plan to debut by Dec. 1, 2023.

Dave Richard, the state's deputy Medicaid secretary, has said the plan is expected to cover about 31,000 young people statewide through providers already participating in the state’s Medicaid program.

About 218 young people in Forsyth have received foster care services from its managed care organization, Partners Health Management, since Forsyth joined on Nov. 1.

“We want to create a consistency of what (services) would be available for foster children everywhere in the state,” Richard said in April. “There has been a broad array of support for us to do something different in this plan.”

The six managed care organizations have argued that "establishing a new, redundant statewide plan will cost North Carolina millions of unnecessary dollars and create significant administrative burdens for providers."

NCDHHS said in a statement Tuesday that "we hope that all parties can work together to resolve differences so that we can move forward with this plan to meet the specific needs of foster children."

HB144 details

The latest version of HB144 would require the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to seek proposals "to procure a single statewide children and families specialty plan."

Proposals would be sought from prepaid health plans operated by health insurers who already have contracts with DHHS.

DHHS would be responsible for determining which services would be offered in the plan and which Medicaid and N.C. Health Choice beneficiaries are eligible to enroll.

The bill says those services are to include: intensive in-home services; multi-systemic therapy; residential treatment; and services in private residential treatment facilities.

The goal is "to support family preservation, advance the unification of families, support the permanency goals of children, and support the health of former foster youth."

Key elements of HB144 would require the state's six behavioral health organizations "to cease managing Medicaid services" for most foster care children.

The bill also would require area authorities to operate the plan under a contract with DHHS.

Opposing stance

The primary purpose of the state's six behavioral health organizations is to oversee providers of mental health, substance use disorder, intellectual/developmental disability and traumatic brain injury services.

They also play a role in ensuring that children in foster care are connected to proper health and medical care, along with other services.

The managed care organizations are: Vaya Health (representing 31 counties); Trillium Health Resources (28 counties); Partners (14 counties); Sandhills (11 counties); Eastpointe (10 counties); and Alliance Health (six counties).

Also among Partners’ counties are Davie, Surry and Yadkin. Forsyth has the largest population of any county served by Partners.

Among Vaya’s counties are Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Stokes, Watauga and Wilkes. Among Sandhills’ counties are Davidson, Guilford, Randolph and Rockingham.

At least 28 counties, including Forsyth and most counties within the Partners network, have sent letters to state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley outlining their concerns about the proposed state plan.

Forsyth response

On April 7, Forsyth commissioners submitted a letter to Kinsley and Richard requesting permission to opt out of the state’s proposed plan, as permitted under state law.

HB144, however, would prohibit counties from opting out.

Richard said in April that legislators across the state have received similar letters from other county boards of commissioners.

“The current … proposal would transition many of the youth in Department of Social Services custody outside of Partners management, which would create another change too soon in an already complex system,” wrote David Plyler, chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Forsyth commissioners and DSS staff have expressed satisfaction with Partners’ handling of foster care services.

"The proposed single statewide plan … will jeopardize, rather than support, the progress we are making and targeted infrastructure we are building with Partners," Plyler said.

On Tuesday, Forsyth officials said in a statement that HB144 "will no longer allow the county to opt out all foster youth from the statewide foster care plan."

"Counties are legally responsible for the youth in their custody, and we respectfully request that the county be provided with the ability to choose what is in the best interest of our youth."

"We believe the statewide foster care bill will jeopardize, rather than support, the progress we are making with Partners."

MCO statewide proposal

In May, the six managed care organizations unveiled the first glimpse of their statewide foster-care alternative, known as the N.C. Child and Family Improvement Initiative.

Although the organizations have provided few details about their initiative, they expect "the immediate improvements resulting from this partnership will be fully functional before the Dec. 1 launch of the N.C. Behavioral Health and Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities tailored plans.

"Those counties have said that children in their guardianship would be best served and supported by their current MCO at the local level," the groups said.

One key component is that the organizations would coordinate foster care so that children do not slip through the cracks if they are moved to another county or another part of the state.

Partners chief executive Rhett Melton said Tuesday that "building on our long-standing, deep relationships, collaboration and partnership with local DSS teams, county leadership, and other local resources is the best policy solution to meet the needs of children and families engaged in North Carolina’s child welfare system.”

What's next?

If the state Senate were to pass the current version of HB144, the House would have to agree to the changes or reject them.

"The MCOs have asked for a delay (on HB114), allowing them time to address the issues," said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth and a lead healthcare officer in the House.

"We are very interested in addressing some of the issues related to foster families. So, yes, we look forward to working with the Senate on this bill."

Lambeth cautioned that time is running short to negotiate HB144 in the short session.

"Our short session is focused on updating the (2022-23) budget, and that has gone well and will go to staff next week and floor votes week of June 20," Lambeth said.

"So, we have to determine how to handle bills vs budget. But we will move as fast as we can."

