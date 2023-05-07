The clock is ticking on legislation that would add controversial restrictions to the state's abortion laws.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has committed to waiting the allotted 10 days — to let North Carolina digest the revamped Senate Bill 20 — before vetoing the bill, which cleared the Republican-controlled General Assembly in less than 48 hours between Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.

Cooper's rationale?

"This bill has nothing to do with making women safer, and everything to do with banning their reproductive freedom," Cooper said following the passage of SB20 in both chambers by narrow super-majority votes.

The Republican super-majorities in the state House and Senate will likely act swiftly to override Cooper's veto, allowing the abortion restrictions to become law, some as soon as July 1.

SB20 "will protect more lives than at any point in the last 50 years," said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and a primary sponsor of the bill.

“We are beginning the process of creating a culture that values life, and that’s something we can all be incredibly proud of.”

The Forsyth and Guilford legislative delegations will likely cast veto override votes strictly along party lines, as did their colleagues across the state.

In the House: Voting for SB20 were Republicans Kyle Hall, Donny Lambeth and Jeff Zenger of Forsyth County and John Faircloth and Jon Hardister of Guilford County.

Voting against were Democrats Kanika Brown of Forsyth and Cecil Brockman, Ashley Wheeler Clemmons, Pricey Harrison and Amos Quick III of Guilford.

Rep. Amber Baker, D-Forsyth, had an excused absence from Wednesday's voting session because of "personal circumstances."

Baker told the Journal that she "adamantly supports women's right to make their own medical decisions and will support a governor's veto on this legislation should this come about."

On the Senate side, Krawiec voted for SB20, while Democrats Paul Lowe of Forsyth and Michael Garrett and Gladys Robinson of Guilford voted against. Also voting for SB20 was Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, who has a portion Guilford County in his district.

All Forsyth and Guilford delegation members were contacted for comment on the passage of SB20.

Only Baker, Brockman, Krawiec, Lambeth and Lowe responded in time for publication.

Defining legislation

Among the ripple effects of Rep. Tricia Cotham switching from Democrat to Republican on April 5 — giving House Republican a veto-proof 72-48 advantage — is making abortion the defining issue for the 2023 session.

Cotham had voted against abortion restriction bills in previous legislative sessions.

Abortion rights have supplanted the feel-good bipartisanship that finally got North Carolina across the finish line for Medicaid expansion after 10 years.

Lambeth, the driving advocate for Medicaid expansion, said he defers comment on SB20 to Krawiec.

SB20 also likely become the defining issue for statewide races for the 2024 general election, particularly who would replace the term-limited Cooper as governor.

As Krawiec has climbed the ranks of Republican leadership in recent years, she has become a pivotal sponsor of conservative health care legislation.

In many instances, she serves as the often-impassioned voice of controversial bills with health and socioeconomic impacts.

Krawiec consistently refers to SB20 as "common sense legislation, as do other Republican legislative leaders when it comes to GOP-sponsored cultural war bills.

SB20 also contains language for a long-sought goal of Krawiec: requiring that doctors and nurses protect and care for children born alive during a failed late-term abortion, something medical experts say rarely happens.

Cooper successfully vetoed a standalone bill on that issue in 2021, saying "laws already protect newborn babies, and this bill is an unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients."

SB20 contains criminal penalties that make it a Class D felony and a $250,000 fine for any physician that does not care for babies born alive following a botched procedure.

Krawiec said pro-choice legislators and advocates are mistaken when they call SB20 "abortion ban. It is not."

"It’s an abortion plan that is pro-woman, pro-family and is approved by the majority of our citizens. Most people agree that there should be limits on when abortions can be performed."

Polls say

Senior Republican leaders point to a March poll from conservative-leaning Carolina Partnership for Reform, which found 57% of 500 registered voters support the 12-week abortion cutoff in SB20.

A Pew Research Center poll found North Carolinians nearly equally divided — 49% said yes in most cases, 45% said no in most cases — on whether abortions should be legal in the state

Meanwhile, The Fayetteville Observer reported in April that 57% of North Carolinians support keeping abortion legal, based on a review of five recent polls: John Locke Foundation, Elon University, Differentiators Data (on behalf of three anti-abortion organizations), Meredith College and Carolina Partnership for Reform.

Krawiec said she is "getting lots of responses from both sides. It’s not unusual for a high profile bill to generate lots of activity. This is an important piece of legislation."

"Many citizens have been waiting for decades for this issue to be decided in individual states.

"That’s exactly what the (U.S.) Supreme Court decision did. It returned the decision to the states, where it belonged."

Counterpoints

Harrison is not shy about sharing her opinion on bills she opposes, often in a courteous, folksy manner.

Her tone was decidedly more pointed for SB20, both on the House floor debate on May 3, and also in comments to the Journal.

"I opposed Senate Bill 20 because women have the absolute right to make their own reproductive and healthcare decisions," Harrison said.

"This bill not only restricts women’s access to healthcare; it also creates unnecessary restrictions on when, where and how abortion services can be provided."

Harrison cited as an example the process of Republican legislative leaders using a conference report that employed the gut-and-replace method to the original SB20, which passed the Senate as legislation that would amend the state's infant safe surrender law.

Harrison said the swiftness and behind-closed-doors nature of SB20 "shows that the supporters of this terrible legislation know that they face opposition from the majority of North Carolinians. It was cowardly and shameful.

"The response from my constituents and people from across the state has been overwhelmingly angry and frustrated, in opposition to this bill."

Lowe said it's possible, though not probable, that one or two Republicans with moderate views on abortion rights could have a "twinge of conscious" and vote to uphold Cooper's veto because SB20 may be too restrictive for them.

"I know supporters of the bill don't consider it a ban, but there are some major restrictions that a lot of people don't want," Lowe said.

"This is a medical issue between a woman and her doctor that has been turned into a political issue.

"If there truly was majority support for SB20 among North Carolinians, we wouldn't have been debating it for multiple hours in both chambers," Lowe said. "We would have been in and out like we were for Medicaid expansion."

Brockman has been cited publicly by House Republicans as a potential yes vote on some GOP-sponsored bills because of his independent voting regimen.

On SB20, however, Brockman left no doubt about his opposition, saying in a statement that "a woman’s healthcare decisions are better left between her and her doctor."

"The decision to interfere is wrong and seeks to limit women from accessing what can be a difficult, but necessary, healthcare decision.”

Enough funding?

Krawiec disagrees with pro-choice legislators and advocates who say SB20 was a rushed process determined only by Republican leadership.

"This bill has been in the making for months," Krawiec said. Legislative staff was involved in the process in determining the ($168 million) funding allotments."

A Senate Republican talking point about SB20 includes the following financial provisions:

* $75 million to expand access to child care;

* Nearly $59 million (not including federal matching funds) for foster care, kinship care, and children’s homes;

* $20 million to pay for maternity and paternity leave for teachers and state employees;

* $16 million (including federal matching funds) to reduce infant and maternal mortality;

* $7 million to increase access to long-lasting, reversible birth control for underserved, uninsured, or medically indigent patients; and

* $3 million to help mothers and fathers complete community college

"That’s a substantial amount of money," Krawiec said.

"It will benefit many moms and babies. There are provisions for child care as well as funding to improve foster care and adoption services."

Harrison said she is "not confident on the funding."

"It's not enough. We should be doing that anyway, and the legislature has a history of drafting bills with enticements for votes, and then going back on its commitments (both parties)."

Duke voices

The passage of SB20 prompted three Duke University public health experts to share their thoughts that the legislation "will endanger women’s lives unnecessarily and create a byzantine maze of administrative hurdles for patients to navigate."

According to the Senate GOP talking points on SB20, the bill would:

* Require all clinics that perform surgical abortions to meet the same standards as ambulatory surgical centers;

* Any abortions performed after the first trimester (13 weeks) must be performed in hospitals;

* Current law requiring that abortion-inducing drugs must be administered in person by a doctor is maintained; and

* An extensive informed consent process must be completed in person, 72 hours prior to any surgical or medical abortion.

“Limiting care at 12 weeks, that’s an arbitrary cutoff line … It impacts care for patients who need care after that period of time,' said Beverly Gray, division chief for women’s community and population health for Duke Health.

"There’s so many things that are unclear in this legislation as it’s written. It will make it very challenging for healthcare providers to interpret it, to understand who will merit care after 12 weeks (and) who won’t.”

Gray said the 12-week deadline would not help women who "receive devastating news of a birth defect" after that timeframe. At that point in pregnancy, sometimes patients have medical complications."

"Being pregnant is very much like running a marathon. It’s hard on your body, especially if you have underlying medical conditions, like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease. When you get to that point in pregnancy, some women get sick.

"But it’s unclear in this legislation who is sick enough for us to care for," Gray said. "That makes it very challenging for us to do our jobs effectively.”

Other voices

The N.C. Healthcare Association said it has not taken an official position on SB20."

"We want to assure North Carolinians that our member hospitals and health systems are committed to providing the right care at the right time for all," the NCHA said.

"This includes standing ready to care for and support women with their health information and medical care needs throughout all stages of their lives."

Conservative advocacy group NC Values Coalition praised the passage of SB20.

SB20 "marks the end of North Carolina as a destination for abortion and is a historic step forward for unborn babies and their mothers," executive director Tami Fitzgerald said.

"We applaud the General Assembly for taking this courageous first step in protecting life for the unborn and providing care for pregnant women in hard circumstances.

"This is the beginning of creating a culture of life in North Carolina where every life is valued, and every precious baby has a legal right to take his or her first breath.”

The Planned Parenthood South Atlantic chapter, which covers North Carolina, said it supports Cooper's veto stance.

“The little debate that we’ve had on this bill has made clear that lawmakers don’t even know what’s in their own legislation," said Jenny Black, the chapter's president and chief executive,

"Even so, they rammed through this omnibus ban with complete disregard for the countless people it will harm.

"We know abortion bans lead to higher rates of maternal and infant mortality and substandard health care. North Carolinians deserve better. "

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said that "make no mistake, this bill goes beyond a 12-week abortion ban."

For example, SB20 decreases access to medication abortion by a week, from 11 to 10, due to the requirement that the doctor must confirm the pregnancy is less than 70 days or 10 weeks.

Johnson said SB20 "does nothing to make patients more safe, but will instead compound the harms already done in North Carolina by denying people access to essential care and forcing some to carry pregnancies against their will or flee the state if they have the means."