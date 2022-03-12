Thomasville nursing home, Medicaid expansion top legislative committee agendas

A state joint legislative health-care oversight committee is expected to receive Tuesday morning a preliminary investigation report involving Pine Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center in Thomasville.
According to the agenda, the main focus of the Health and Human Services' meeting will be on addressing behavioral health involuntary commitment procedures.
A separate oversight committee reviewing whether to expand the state's Medicaid program will be presented Tuesday afternoon with expansion initiatives in Indiana, Michigan, Montana and Ohio.
Those conservative-leaning states have expanded their Medicaid programs since 2015. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich is scheduled to be among the Ohio presenters.
The Health and Human Services committee meeting will take place nearly two months after two residents were found dead at Pine Ridge on Jan. 16, along with two more residents taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Rep. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, and committee co-chairman, has requested N.C. Department of Health and Human Services updates in response to the investigation.
State and local regulatory and law-enforcement officials have released little information about their investigations into Pine Ridge. DHHS officials did not say Thursday when its investigation report would be made public and submitted to the legislature.
During the committee's Feb. 15 meeting, it received a preliminary understanding of long-term care facilities’ responsibilities for staffing, inclement weather and COVID-19 protocols.
Potts said in February that “everyone knows there was a calamity of errors that we can address in generalities.”
According to a Jan. 18 Thomasville police report, responding officers determined there were three staff members to care for the 98 patients at the long-term care facility at 706 Pineywood Road.
One licensed practical nurse and two certified nursing assistants were at the facility when investigators arrived Jan. 16 — a move prompted by the welfare check by Thomasville police and other local first responders and medical personnel made at the request of residents.
Under review
The N.C. Division of Health Service Regulation is reviewing whether Pine Ridge complied with staffing requirements and is expected to provide the update to the committee.
DHHS has said that “neither federal nor state law prescribes a minimum staffing ratio for nursing homes.”
Non-compliance with staffing requirements “can trigger administrative actions, such as suspending admissions of new residents, revoking a license and monetary penalties,” Tara Myers, DHHS’ deputy secretary for employment, inclusion and economic stability, said Feb. 15.
“Adult care homes are expected to comply with the staffing regulations at all times, even during emergencies, such as inclement weather,” Myers said. “Nursing home emergency plans should include plans for the foreseeable staffing issues expected with inclement weather.”
That includes the use of volunteers in an emergency or other emergency staffing strategies, as well as requesting state and federally designated health care professional to address surge needs during an emergency.
The federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service can issue a civil money penalty for violations, Myers said.
The owner of Pine Ridge, Principle LTC based in Kinston, issued a statement Jan. 24 — more than a week after the residents were found — saying “the disruptions to our staffing (on Jan. 16) were created by the combination of hazardous road conditions and the rampant spread of COVID across North Carolina.”
Pinnacle said that “we are cooperating fully with state officials investigating this situation and taking meaningful steps to ensure that it does not happen again.”
Medicaid expansion
Tuesday's meeting is the third in a series of Medicaid expansion committee meetings. The next is set for March 29.
Medicaid currently covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, which is a 34% increase, or 522,000, since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak surfaced in March 2020.
The biggest increase, at 94% or from 205,000 to 402,000, is the category of parents and older adults.
Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are those who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to get help in the private insurance marketplace.
Even though Medicaid expansion has been a hot-button political issue since North Carolina became eligible to participate in 2012, committee members were content to be mostly in listening mode during the presentation.
Co-chairman Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, has said the goal is coming up with a recommendation by the fall.
“We’re going to look at anything that will make improvements,” co-chairwoman Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said at the start of the meeting.
Krawiec has emerged over the past three years as a key GOP health-care reform proponent, but has supported changing the state’s certificate-of-need laws rather than Medicaid expansion.
North Carolina is one of 12 states that has not expanded its Medicaid program through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
