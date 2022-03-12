Thomasville nursing home, Medicaid expansion top legislative committee agendas

Medicaid currently covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, which is a 34% increase, or 522,000, since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak surfaced in March 2020.

The biggest increase, at 94% or from 205,000 to 402,000, is the category of parents and older adults.

Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are those who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to get help in the private insurance marketplace.

Even though Medicaid expansion has been a hot-button political issue since North Carolina became eligible to participate in 2012, committee members were content to be mostly in listening mode during the presentation.

Co-chairman Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, has said the goal is coming up with a recommendation by the fall.

“We’re going to look at anything that will make improvements,” co-chairwoman Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said at the start of the meeting.

Krawiec has emerged over the past three years as a key GOP health-care reform proponent, but has supported changing the state’s certificate-of-need laws rather than Medicaid expansion.

North Carolina is one of 12 states that has not expanded its Medicaid program through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

