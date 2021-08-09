Three segments of Northern Beltway project around Winston-Salem gain $80 million in bond funds

* Eastern section from U.S. 311 to SR 2211 (BauxMountain Road): construction of a multi-lane, divided freeway to complete an additional segment of I-74.

The project's estimated cost is $88.5 million with Garvee funds providing $10 million.

The purpose is to complete an additional segment of I-74 and relieve traffic congestion on U.S. 52 and other adjoining routes in Winston-Salem.

The commission said one of three sections of the Winston-Salem Loop is targeted to get under way in December.

The three projects is part of $300 million in Garvee bonds.

This will be the eighth issuance of Garvee bonds since 2007, and would bring the total outstanding principal to $1.17 billion.

The revenue bonds are issued with a pledge to be paid off later when the state receives Federal Highway Fund reimbursements, which helps to speed up projects. NCDOT officials expect to close on the bond bids between Sept. 7 and Sept. 10.