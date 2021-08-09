Three segments of Northern Beltway project around Winston-Salem gain $80 million in bond funds

Three portions of the Northern Beltway around Winston-Salem qualified last week for a combined $80 million in bond funding.
The funding comes from Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle Bonds (Garvee) typically designated for state Transportation Department projects. State and federal transportation monies will be used to pay for the rest of the projects.
The 10-member Council of State and the Local Government Commission, with Treasurer Dale Folwell as chairman, signed off on the bonds last week.
The beltway projects are:
* Eastern section, from I-40 to US 421/NC150 (Salem Parkway): construction of a multi-lane, divided freeway.
According to NCDOT, the project's estimate cost is $212 million with the Garvee bonds paying for $60 million.
The purpose is to complete an additional segment of I-74 and relieve traffic congestion on U.S. 52 and other adjoining routes in Winston-Salem.
* Western section: constructing a new interchange between Northern Beltway and existing U.S. 52 north of Winston-Salem to complete the connection of I-74 and provide connectivity to the Northern Beltway.
The project's estimated cost is $154 million with the Garvee bonds providing $10 million.
* Eastern section from U.S. 311 to SR 2211 (BauxMountain Road): construction of a multi-lane, divided freeway to complete an additional segment of I-74.
The project's estimated cost is $88.5 million with Garvee funds providing $10 million.
The purpose is to complete an additional segment of I-74 and relieve traffic congestion on U.S. 52 and other adjoining routes in Winston-Salem.
The commission said one of three sections of the Winston-Salem Loop is targeted to get under way in December.
The three projects is part of $300 million in Garvee bonds.
This will be the eighth issuance of Garvee bonds since 2007, and would bring the total outstanding principal to $1.17 billion.
The revenue bonds are issued with a pledge to be paid off later when the state receives Federal Highway Fund reimbursements, which helps to speed up projects. NCDOT officials expect to close on the bond bids between Sept. 7 and Sept. 10.
The commission has a statutory duty to monitor the financial well-being of more than 1,300 local government units. The commission also examines whether the amount of money units borrow is adequate and reasonable for proposed projects, and confirms the governmental units can reasonably afford to repay the debt.
“The Local Government Commission plays a key role in a low-key way to help North Carolina government units at all levels secure low-cost, tax-free financing for vital projects that serve taxpayers in every corner of the state,” Folwell said.
In October, a total of 10 Triad transportation projects, including two in Forsyth, began to move forward through funding from a $700 million Build NC bond installment.
The largest of the two affecting Forsyth is $25.39 million to complete the widening of Interstate 40 from Harper Road in Clemmons to N.C. 801 in Bermuda Run, including Yadkin River bridges.
The overall $72 million project was awarded in August 2017 and had been projected to be done by November 2021.
Another $8.28 million will go toward completing the section of the Northern Beltway from U.S. 158 to U.S. 321. That project's total cost is $33.21 million.
The funding comes from Senate Bill 758, passed by the General Assembly in 2019.
It authorizes the state treasurer to recommend issuance of the bonds after determining the N.C. Transportation Department has met specific financial criteria.
