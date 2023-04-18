Two Republican-sponsored bills that would require high school athletes to play on the teams based on their gender at birth gender appear to have been fast-tracked in the N.C. General Assembly.

Senate Bill 631, titled "Fairness in Women's Sports Act, cleared the Education/Higher Education committee on Tuesday after about 40 minutes of often intense and personal debate.

SB631 now goes to the gatekeeper Senate Rules and Operations, it's final step before the going to the Senate floor. Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, is one of the three co-primary sponsors and all 30 Republican senators have signed as sponsors.

Krawiec has said SB631 “is needed ... common sense legislation” even as she acknowledged there are limited examples —15 in N.C. cited by legislators supporting and opposing the bill — of transgender athletes competing on public school teams.

Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, a primary sponsor of the bill, told the committee SB631 is necessary because "young women's lives are in danger by having to play a sport they love against someone who is three times as strong as them. That's uncomfortable."

When asked about the projected 15 transgender athletes being such a miniscule percentage of overall middle and high school athletes, Sawyer said that "15 is just too high."

Meanwhile, House Bill 574 — with the same bill title and language — will be heard at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Judiciary I committee.

HB574 also has to make it through only two House committees before going to the House floor. Included among the 50 Republican sponsors are Reps. Jeff Zenger of Forsyth County, Jon Hardister of Guilford County, Julia Howard of Davie County and Larry Potts of Davidson County.

The bills would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

“It’s important we establish fair standards for our women’s sports,” Krawiec said. “There are physical advantages that cannot be ignored.”

Equality NC has said that “transgender youth deserve to be treated with respect and dignity. Bullying them out of school sports shuts them out of the benefits of sports: physical fitness, teamwork, making friends and working hard to win.”

Back and forth

Sawyer continues to point to her own high school and adult sports experiences as reasons for her concerns, saying that transgender girls have physical advantages in playing sports.

"This bill is not about being anti-trans," Sawyer stressed.

"This bill is about being pro-women ... and to protect these young women to pursue the same dreams I was given as a female athlete."

Sawyer said she believes "the odds are pretty high" of a potential injury for a female athlete playing against a transgender girl. She has repeatedly talked about a volleyball match in Cherokee County where a girl received a concussion from a ball spiked by a transgender player.

Sen. Ruth Marcus, D-Mecklenburg, said she strongly disagreed with Sawyer's assessment, saying "there is no nefarious plot" of transgender athletes to give themselves a competitive advantage.

Marcus said the legislature should be spending their time working to provide additional funding for women's sports and providing more protections from sexual and other abuses.

"We're talking about a very small number of young people here in N.C. who are really struggling with their identity, trying to find their path in life, protect their mental and physical health," Marcus said.

"They want to join a team and play sports, but they don't fit the mold. This bill is a blanket rule we don't need in N.C. We have been handling it on a case-by-case basis."

State superintendent Catherine Truitt, a Republican, voiced her support of SB631 before the committee.

"I believe in protecting the integrity of women's sports," citing her two daughters' own sports experiences.

"If we are truly to maintain a level playing field in women's sports, biological sex must supersede gender preference ... and biological sex must be the basis for sporting events for our high school athletes."

Bill details

SB631 allows for co-ed or mixed teams at the middle- and high-school levels for both intramural and interscholastic sports.

However, the bills state that sports designated for female players shall not be open to males.

The bill was amended Tuesday to allow to ensure that girls could play boys sports, such as football and baseball, where there is no option for girls.

That change drew comments of hypocrisy from Democratic committee members, who asked why the potential dangers for girl athletes iplaying against boys isn't as concerning as when playing against a transgender youth.

The bills also state that “a student’s sex shall be recognized based solely on the student’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

The bills provide legal remedies and potential relief for students who are deprived of the ability to participate on a sports team because of violations of the proposed bill, as well as those who are subject to retaliation by a public school unit, athletic association of other organization for reporting a violation.

The State Board of Education would be charged with monitoring compliance with public middle and high school athletic programs. The proposed legislation would cover charter, regional and “laboratory” schools’ athletic teams.

For nonpublic schools’ athletic teams, they would have to comply with the proposed law when playing teams subject to the legislation.

SB631 also was amended Tuesday to require private church and religious schools to adhere to the potential prohibition if they play against schools governed by those prohibitions.

HB2 shadow?

Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, D-Wake, asked Sawyer and the other bill sponsors if they have discussed SB631 with the business community given the stain that House Bill 2 had on North Carolina in 2016-17.

HB2 was passed by the Republican legislative supermajority in March 2016 and quickly signed into law by then-Republican Gov. Pat McCrory.

It was known foremost for requiring transgender people to use restrooms, locker rooms and showers at schools and government buildings that correspond to the sex on their birth certificates, rather than the gender with which they identify.

Sawyer responded to Chaudhuri by saying "I appreciate the political play you're having here."

After Chaudhuri interjected "that this is not a political play" and that Republican governors in Indiana and Utah had vetoed similar bills.

Sawyer answered by saying "I'm here to protect young women here ... I'm a North Carolina senator and I am concerned about dealing with North Carolina law."

While HB2 was in existence from early 2016 until March 30, 2017, there were estimates of more than $630 million in lost economic activity in the state related to HB2, including Deutsche Bank halting a planned expansion and PayPal pulling a project slated for Charlotte.

The state also lost temporarily through HB2 the high-profile NBA All-Star game in Charlotte, the 2016 ACC football championship and the first and second rounds of the 2017 NCAA basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The bill was repealed in part in March 2017 as part of a compromise reached between newly elected Cooper and Republican legislative leaders.

Former state Commerce Secretary Anthony Copeland said in the main Site Selection article in November 2020 that the Cooper administration has been able to wipe away much of the ill feeling attached to the state from HB2.

“We had companies that wouldn’t even look at us,” Copeland said.

“One of my directives from the governor was to work with the legislature to repeal HB2 and put stability back into economic development. We returned North Carolina to a state of stability and predictability.”