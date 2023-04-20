A controversial bill that would require middle- and high-school athletes to play on the teams based on their gender at birth now includes colleges as well.

House Bill 574 was amended Wednesday to include the colleges before being launched on a hyper fast-track clearance in the House, moving quickly through two committees before landing on the House floor.

The latest version of bill, titled "Fairness in Women’s Sports Act," cleared the N.C. House on Wednesday by a vote of 73-39 with the support of three Democrats.

It affects athletic departments of the UNC System, State Board of Community Colleges and private college and universities.

Meanwhile, companion Senate Bill 631 advanced out of the Senate by a 29-18 vote Thursday along party lines.

As of Thursday's Senate floor vote, SB631 has not been amended to insert the college athletics' language from HB574.

“Every student in North Carolina will still have the chance to play sports, the only difference is we will not have biological males playing against females,” said Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and a co-primary bill sponsor.

HB574 would affect higher education athletics on all levels, including intramurals, and would encompass members of the NCAA, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Representatives from the Atlantic Coast Conference, UNC System, Salem College, Wake Forest and Winston-Salem State University could not be immediately reached Thursday for comment on the latest version of HB574.

The House and Senate could choose to accept or reject the other chambers' transgender sports bill, or portions of the language.

Both bills would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

The insertion of college athletics likely increases the odds of a veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

However, Republicans hold a super-majority in both the House and Senate with the switch of Rep. Tricia Cotham to the GOP.

HB574 would not allow females to participate on male collegiate boxing or wrestling teams, or middle-and high-school wrestling teams.

The N.C. House is not alone in adding college athletics in prohibiting transgender females from playing on girls and women's sports teams.

In the past two weeks, similar legislation recently was signed into law in North Dakota, and the Alabama and Missouri Houses passed their version.

Full GOP support

All 30 Republican senators have signed on as sponsors of SB631.

Krawiec has said SB631 "is needed ... common sense legislation" even as she acknowledged there are limited examples —15 to 17 in N.C. as cited by legislators supporting and opposing the bill — of transgender athletes competing on public school teams.

"It’s important we establish fair standards for our women’s sports," Krawiec said.

"There are physical advantages that cannot be ignored. We’re being told to ignore our common sense and the science.”

At 73 votes, at least one Democrat voted in support of HB574 since there are now 72 GOP House members.

House Democrats voting for HB574 were Garland Pierce of Scotland County, Shelly Willingham of Edgecombe County and Michael Wray of Halifax County.

Also voting in support was Cotham, who did not speak on HB574 during the debate about the bill.

Many legislative analysts said close attention would be paid to how Cotham votes as a Republican given she previously had been a supporter of LGBTQ rights as a Democrat.

That included opposing House Bill 2, the controversial transgender restroom bill, even as 11 House Democrats voted for it in March 2016.

Several bills aimed at people who are transgender, including the House version of the women’s sports legislation, were filed shortly after Cotham’s party switch and coincided with the Senate deadline for filing bills with statewide implications.

Senate debate

During the Senate floor debate, Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, D-Wake, submitted a two-part amendment that would have enhanced the NCHSAA’s authority in determining who plays where.

The amendment would have prohibited males from playing on any female sports team. Girls would not be allowed to play on a male sports team if a female sports team in the sport was available.

If a girl played on a boys team, the school would not be able to play in state playoffs in the girl’s sport.

Currently, the NCHSAA had an application process for determining the eligibility for transgender athletes. Numerous legislators cited that for the 2022-23 school year, the NCHSAA was presented with only three applicants, approving two and denying one.

The amendment would have established a gender identity request form.

“The request shall be based on the gender identification of that student in current school records and daily life activities in the school and community,” attested to by parents, guardians, friends and school personnel.

The application would have included a list of the student’s medical history and treatments as it relates to their gender identity.

An NCHSAA gender identity committee would have been formed to review applications for approval.

Under the amendment, the law would have expired if any corporation receiving state economic incentives stopped adding jobs because of the law.

The law would also have expired if any of the following six groups issued a public statement opposing the act: Atlantic Coast Conference, NASCAR, NCAA, PGA Tour, PGA of America, and U.S. Golf Association.

The amendment was tabled by Senate Republicans, which means it was defeated and cannot be brought up again.

The Senate debate was as divided and emotional as the debate in the House on Wednesday.

Sen. Kevin Corbin, R-Haywood, and a primary sponsor of the bill, said the bill is about “fairness in women’s sports, and has nothing to do with the other bills that deal with sexual preference and sexual identity.”

“This is about keeping biological males from playing women’s sports. That’s it.”

Sen. Natalie Murdock, D-Durham, however, said SB631 is another “culture war” bill from state Republicans that doesn’t address pressing school issues, such as shootings and safety measures, the teacher shortage, student homelessness, aging schools and adequate school funding.

“Instead, we are focusing on culture wars that are political attempts to divide us,” Murdock said.

‘Proxy for discrimination’

Rep. Vernetta Alston, D-Durham, said Wednesday during the House floor debate she views HB574 as "simply a proxy for discrimination."

"More pointedly, this bill is a pretext for bigotry, a part of what I think is a larger effort to ban transgender people from living their lives openly. Transgender youth will not have access to the important childhood experience of sports.

"The justifications for it are not supported adequately by need, and policies like it are finding less and less refuge under our laws."

The Associated Press has reported that a Biden administration proposal to forbid outright bans on transgender athletes is sparking outrage, not just from conservative leaders but from trans rights activists.

The proposed rule would prohibit blanket bans.

However, it would still allow schools to adopt policies that limit transgender students’ participation, particularly in more competitive high school and college sports.

Both Alston and Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, claim HB574 will violate the federal Title IX laws addressing women’s sports and likely to be determined to be unconstitutional by a federal judge.

"The NCHSAA has a gender-identity policy ... that is consistent with policies adopted in other states and has proven to be effective," Alston said.

"If we pass this bill, all girls who want to play sports will be less safe and potentially subject to invasive checks and inappropriate questions to determine their eligibility."

Rep. Jennifer Balkcom, R-Henderson, and lead HB574 sponsor, said the NCHSAA relies on physicians to fill out the application addressing whether the student is male or female, and if there have been any surgeries or medicines that would affect gender.

Balkcom said there would be no additional screening of the applicant beyond the physician form.