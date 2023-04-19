A controversial bill that would require middle- and high-school athletes to play on the teams based on their gender at birth cleared in the N.C. House on Wednesday by a vote of 73-39.

House Bill 574, titled “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, also cleared the Judiciary 1 and Rules and Operations committees Wednesday , both after rounds of often intense and personal debate.

A companion Senate Bill 631 also is on a fast-track path — so much so that the SB631 and HB547 debates in the respective Rules committees overlapped by several minutes.

SB631 has been placed on Thursday's Senate floor agenda.

With little difference between the bills' language, they are likely to be taken up by the opposing chamber as early as next week. The bills would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, is one of the three co-primary sponsors of SB631. All 30 Republican senators have signed as sponsors.

Krawiec has said SB631 “is needed ... common sense legislation” even as she acknowledged there are limited examples —15 to 17 in N.C. as cited by legislators supporting and opposing the bill — of transgender athletes competing on public school teams.

“It’s important we establish fair standards for our women’s sports,” Krawiec said.

“There are physical advantages that cannot be ignored.”

Cotham factor

At 73 votes, at least one Democrat voted in support of HB574 since there are now 72 GOP House members.

When the House Judiciary 1 committee voted 6-3 in favor of recommending HB574, among the supporters was Rep. Tricia Cotham, who recently switched her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

Cotham did not speak on HB574 during the Judiciary 1 meeting or on the House floor.

Many legislative analysts said close attention would be paid to how Cotham votes as a Republican given she previously had been a supporter of LGBTQ rights as a Democrat.

That included opposing House Bill 2, the controversial transgender restroom bill, even as 11 House Democrats voted for it in March 2016.

Several bills aimed at people who are transgender, including the House version of the women's sports legislation, were filed shortly after Cotham's party switch and coinciding with the Senate deadline for filing bills with statewide implications.

House debate

The most representative of the debate came in the House Judiciary 1 committee since it was the first opportunity to address the bill in that chamber.

Bill sponsors cited similar issues -- fairness, safety and competition concerns -- as Krawiec and Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, who is leading the push for SB631.

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, expressed concern that a blanket bill is being pushed for ideological reasons when there are more than 140,000 public-school athletes and just 15 and 17 transgender athletes for the 2022-23 school year.

At least 20 states have passed similar transgender sports bills, most in Republican-controlled legislatures.

Harrison said the NCHSAA informed her that it has procedures in place to review application for transgender girls to play girls sports. Harrison said there were three transgender female applicants for the 2022-23 school year, of which two were approved and one is a graduating senior.

Rep. Abe Jones, D-Wake, said the transgender sports issue "is such a deeply personal thing."

"It's not a threat to any athlete out there trying to compete. I can't see large numbers of people who used to be boys trying to be girls, and vice versa, upsetting the apple cart.

"They already have enough on them as young people without their legislature trying to get into what should be between them, their parents, their doctors and people who are experts on these things."

'Proxy for discrimination'

Rep. Vernetta Alston, D-Durham, said she views HB574 as "simply a proxy for discrimination."

"More pointedly, this bill is a pretext for bigotry, a part of what I think is a larger effort to ban transgender people from living their lives openly. Transgender youth will not have access to the important childhood experience of sports.

"The justifications for it are not supported adequately by need, and policies like it are finding less and less refuge under our laws."

The Associated Press has reported that a Biden administration proposal to forbid outright bans on transgender athletes is sparking outrage, not just from conservative leaders but from trans rights activists.

The proposed rule would prohibit blanket bans.

However, it would still allow schools to adopt policies that limit transgender students’ participation, particularly in more competitive high school and college sports.

Both Alston and Harrison claimed that HB574 will violate the federal Title IX laws addressing women's sports and likely to be determined to be unconstitutional by a federal judge.

"The NCHSAA has a gender-identity policy ... that is consistent with policies adopted in other states and has proven to be effective," Alston said.

"If we pass this bill, all girls who want to play sports will be less safe and potentially subject to invasive checks and inappropriate questions to determine their eligibility."

Rep. Jennifer Balkcom, R-Henderson, and lead HB574 sponsor, said the NCHSAA relies on physicians to fill out the application addressing whether the student is male or female, and if there have been any surgeries or medicines that would affect gender.

Balkcom said there would be no additional screening of the applicant beyond the physician form.