N.C. Republican sponsors of controversial legislation prohibiting transgender sports participation have coalesced around a version that would place restrictions on college competition in North Carolina.

House Bill 574, titled “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” cleared the gatekeeper Senate Rules and Operations committee Thursday. The bill is likely to be heard on the Senate floor early next week.

HB574 would place restrictions on athletic competitions for UNC System members, community colleges and private colleges and universities. Affected are members of the NCAA, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Representatives from the Atlantic Coast Conference, UNC System, Salem College, Wake Forest and Winston-Salem State University have not commented publicly on the latest version of HB574.

The Senate has approved Senate Bill 631, which prohibits transgender students from playing middle and high school sports, but not college. SB631 has all 30 Senate Republicans as sponsors and was placed this week in the House Health committee for consideration.

"We have accepted the legislation to include colleges," said Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, co-primary sponsor of SB631.

Second purple state

If HB574 becomes law, North Carolina would be the 20th state — and the second purple state along with Arizona — to ban transgender girls from playing on female middle- and high-school and college sports teams.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is likely to veto HB574, but Republicans have super-majorities in both chambers.

HB574 would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year. Both bills state that “a student’s sex shall be recognized based solely on the student’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

HB574 was amended Wednesday to remove restrictions on females playing male sports.

“We have no desire to restrict females from participating in sports,” said Sen. Kevin Corbin, R-Haywood, and primary SB631 sponsor.

There have been claims of hypocrisy from Democratic legislators, who asked why the potential dangers for girl athletes playing against boys isn’t as concerning as when playing against a transgender youth.

Sawyer has answered those claims by saying girls and their parents knowingly accept the physical risks involved with playing on boys teams.

College back and forth

The 11th-hour agreement on the expansion of college sports into the transgender sports legislation dominated the debate portion in Senate Rules and Operations.

Sen. Julie Mayfield, D-Buncombe, asked Sawyer how enforceable is HB574 when it comes to conflicts with NCAA Board of Governors standards for transgender sports eligibility that are projected to be updated in August 2024.

Sawyer answered by listing some of the states whose legislatures have approved bans on transgender students playing female sports at the collegiate level.

According to the LGTBQ advocacy group Movement Advancement Project, there are 15 red states that ban transgender students from participating in sports from kindergarten through colleges, while four red states ban from at least fifth grade through college.

"North Carolina will enjoin all of those," Sawyer said.

Sawyer said she finds solace and backing from those conservative states' bans.

"At this point, so many other states have adopted similar legislation that the NCAA would be risking alienating its membership," Sawyer said.

Sawyer said it is not out of the question that college athletics programs could begin to recruit biological males to play women's sports.

"Sports at the college level is about winning," Sawyer said.

"If the NCAA continues to allow biological males to compete in women's sports, then the NCAA should just collapse all divisions into one."

Sawyer cited a hypothetical example for why HB574 should apply to private colleges and universities.

She said Duke could recruit a transgender female to play on its women's basketball team while North Carolina could be prohibited, or choose not to take a similar recruitment step.

"It wouldn't be fair, so you would be putting (UNC) Chapel Hill at an unfair disadvantage," Sawyer said.

Mayfield responded by saying state legislatures should just let the collegiate sports oversight organizations continue to manage their eligibility standards.

"We have a (transgender eligibility) process for this in North Carolina (with the NCHSAA) that nobody has pointed out to me that it doesn't work," Mayfield said.

Ghost of HB2

The transgender sports bills have been compared by critics to transgender restroom bill House Bill 2, which a Republican super-majority cleared in March 2016.

There were several national sports-related ripple effects from HB2, foremost the NCAA and the ACC removing neutral-site championship events from North Carolina until a partial repeal of HB2 was passed in March 2017.

Another key factor was the legislatures in several blue states, including Connecticut, Minnesota, New York, Vermont and Washington, prohibited college sports teams from traveling to North Carolina for competitions.

Most notably during the 2016-17 college sports season was Albany calling off a men’s basketball game with Duke and Vermont choosing not to play a women’s basketball game with North Carolina.

“Once the states began to lead with the banning on non-essential travel, the NCAA had to follow. It tied the hands of the NCAA on HB2,” said Marc Edelman, an associate law professor for Baruch College at City University of New York. Edelman specializes in sports law.

“The NCAA can’t have member institutions and their athletes harmed by HB2 by not being able to participate because of travel bans to North Carolina.”

Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, D-Wake, asked Sawyer what would happen if a college team from Oregon has a transgender player and is scheduled for a competition in North Carolina.

"I'm assuming the state law would trump the NCAA policy and therefore that transgender athlete would be prohibited from playing," Chaudhuri said.

Sawyer deferred an answer "to the lawyers in the room ... and I understand you're nit-picking at that one little thing."

A legislative analysis staff member said HB574 does not address that eligibility competition scenario.

Chaudhuri said he was "not nit-picking about the bill, but what I am trying to illustrate is when we create a patchwork of state laws there's a lack of uniformity that becomes difficult to implement."

Sen. Paul Newton, R-Wilson, said in attempting to refute HB2 2.0 worries about the transgender sports bills that “I just do not believe that is true.”

“No. 1, this is not HB2. No. 2, this is common sense.”

Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke, said that "frankly, the NCAA has proven it is not capable of protecting women's sports, so the states are starting to do it and I'm glad they are."

Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said that if state legislatures view that collegiate oversight bodies "are doing a bad job, and we want to supersede them, why nitpick ... throw it all out and say we won't have anything to do with them at all."

Daniel responded by saying "I would co-sponsor" such a bill.