Providing fair and safe competition are the main motivations for Republican sponsors of bills that would require high school athletes to play on the teams of their birth gender.

Meanwhile, Equality NC said Thursday that "transgender youth deserve to be treated with respect and dignity."

"Bullying them out of school sports shuts them out of the benefits of sports: physical fitness, teamwork, making friends and working hard to win."

Senate Bill 631, titled “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” is focused solely on the transgender athlete issue. Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, is one of the three co-primary sponsors.

The bill has all 30 Senate Republicans as a sponsor. A companion House Bill 574 was introduced Wednesday. None of the bills has been placed into the committee pipeline.

Meanwhile, Senate Bill 636, titled “School Athletic Transparency,” includes language from SB631 and HB574, as well as other measures designed to “revise oversight of high school interscholastic athletics.”

The bills, all filed Wednesday, would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year. Thursday was the deadline for filing public bills in the Senate.

Sen. Kevin Corbin, R-Cherokee, and the primary bill sponsor, said during a news conference Thursday that "at the heart of (SB631) is that fair competition is maintained."

Corbin compared the intent of SB361 as "not putting a JV team against a varsity team."

"It would be unfair to our students if we ignored some of the biological realities that have measurable impact on outcomes in sports. This bill sets out to fix those loopholes."

Krawiec said during her brief remarks that SB631 "is needed ... common sense legislation" even as she acknowledged there are limited examples of transgender athletes competing on public school teams.

Sen. Vickie Sawyer, R-Iredell, and a co-primary sponsor, cited a Twitter post that there may be as many as 15 transgender athletes in the state's public schools.

"It's important we establish fair standards for our women's sports," Krawiec said. "There are physical advantages that cannot be ignored."

Under attack?

Sawyer cited her experiences as a high school athlete as a primary motivation for filing SB631 and SB636.

"Those very sports that fostered and guided my development as a young woman are under attack," Sawyer said. "This has been a passion of mine since I've been here.

"This bill is not against anybody, but for all women."

Sawyer appeared to be caught off-guard when asked whether SB631 would prohibit girls from playing middle and high school football since the bill would not allow girls to participate in male team contact sports if there is no comparable female team.

By comparison, SB636 does not include that male contact sports prohibition.

Sawyer said prohibiting girls from playing football "was not the intent of it, and if that is what it does, we'll fix it as it moves through the committee process."

Sylvia Hatchell, the former UNC women's basketball coach, said that while she supports transgender athletes, she says it's more fair for them to play in their own competitions than for transgender males to compete in female sports.

Hatchell spoke about the overall physical advantages that males have compared with females "in almost every sport."

Sawyer said the solution for transgender athletes is "by going to their high school and signing up and playing with the biological sex that they are."

Bill opposition

Equality NC said the three bills serve as "a distraction from critical issues girls actually face."

"If we want to help girls’ sports, we should ensure adequate funding, increase opportunities to compete, and protect athletes from harassment and abuse."

Equality NC executive director Kendra Johnson said the organization is "outraged to see lawmakers target our most vulnerable youth."

"Banning kids from playing sports because of who they are prevents them from having positive and formative experiences at school.

"These bills do nothing to address the real issues facing our youth, like gun violence in schools or the mental health crisis.

"Instead of working to make schools safe environments, our lawmakers are bullying queer and trans kids."

NCHSAA implications

The three bills were filed about a year after the N.C. High School Athletic Association reached a legal memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education on a four-year vendor contract.

The contract can be renewed every four years upon mutual agreement, but the education board can terminate it with a 12-month notice.

Sawyer was a major proponent of the 2022 legislation.

Both SB631 and SB636 allow for co-ed or mixed teams at the middle- and high-school levels for both intramural and interscholastic sports.

However, the bills state that sports designated for female players shall not be open to males, and that females can only play sports designated for males if there is no equivalent opportunity for females, except for contact sports.

The bills also state that “a student’s sex shall be recognized based solely on the student’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

The bills provide legal remedies and potential relief for students who are deprived of the ability to participant on a sports team because of violations of the proposed bill, as well as those who are subject to retaliation by a public school unit, athletic association of other organization for reporting a violation.

The State Board of Education would be charged with monitoring compliance with public middle and high school athletic programs.

The proposed legislation would cover charter, regional and “laboratory” schools’ athletic teams.

For nonpublic schools’ athletic teams, they would have to comply with the proposed law when playing teams subject to the legislation.

Senate Bill 636

There are several additional middle- and high-school sports reforms included in SB636 that affect the NCHSAA.

The NCHSAA could not be immediately reached for comment on the bills.

SB636 would place limits on students who live in one school district, but want to play sports in another.

They would be prohibited from doing so if it can be proven that the school attendance is solely for athletics. Students found in violation of the proposed restriction would be ineligible for postseason play for an entire year.

A student eligible to gain priority enrollment in a charter school as the child of a full-time employees would be ineligible for athletic teams if the enrollment is determined to be fraudulent.

SB636 revives language that provides a system of demerits for infractions of game play and participation rules which still allow for player and team disqualifications and forfeits, but no monetary fines of any kind.

Students, parents and schools would be able to appeal sanctions to an appeals board established by the superintendent of Public Instruction.

SB636 appears to significantly amend the memorandum of understanding between the NCHSAA and the State Board of Education, including fees collected from member schools and limits or bans on what agreements and contracts that members can participate with third-party vendors.

Public schools would be required to file annual athletic department spending and revenue financial reports to the State Board of Education and the superintendent.