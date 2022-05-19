Traveling with your dog could change under this NC House bill

A state House bill would prohibit allowing dogs to be transported unrestrained in the open bed or open cargo area of a motor vehicle in most situations.

House Bill 986, introduced Wednesday by Rep. Grier Martin, D-Wake, would amend state law to bar similar transporting that already exists for children ages 16 and younger.

Martin could not be immediately reached for comment about the bill.

The bill provides for three exemptions, when the dog is: under the physical control of a person other than the vehicle operator; humanely secured in a cage or other container; or humanely restrained by a harness manufactured for the purpose of restraining animals.

Violation of the proposed law would carry a fine of up to $25. However, the violator of the potential law "may not be assessed court costs."

The bill would provide $10,000 to the N.C. Transportation Department from the state Highway Fund "to study issues related to the safe transportation of dogs."

The bill would go into effect Dec. 1 if signed into law, and would apply only to future infractions.

A blog by personal injury law firm of Matthew Sharp of Reno, Nev., features a section on legal issues related to unrestrained pets in vehicles.

"A recent American Auto Association survey reveals that one in five drivers admit to driving with an unrestrained dog in the car," according to the blog.

Drivers admitted to the following distractions while driving: allowing the dog to sit in their lap; petting or playing with the dog; giving the dog snacks and treats; holding the dog in place while braking; reaching into the back seat to pet the dog; and snapping a photo of the dog.

According to the AAA survey, more than 80% of drivers admit they recognize the dangers of driving with an unrestrained pet, but only 16% use pet restraints.

"An unrestrained 10-pound dog in a 50-mph car crash exerts 500 pounds of force. An 80-pound dog in a 30 mph car crash exerts 2,400 pounds of force," according to the blog.

"Just like small children, a dog can be killed by an inflating airbag, even if the dog is restrained.

"Dog owners who understand the dangers to their pets and children are three times more likely to use some type of pet harness safety belt, pet travel crate or car pet barrier while driving."

The blog said a handful of states have laws against transporting unrestrained pets in vehicles.

"Even when laws don’t state that dogs must be restrained, drivers with unrestrained pets in their laps can be charged under distracted-driving laws," according to the blog.

"If dogs are transported in the open bed of a truck, they must be secured to prevent them from getting thrown out of the vehicle.

"In some states, drivers with unrestrained animals can be charged for impeding the safe operation of a motor vehicle. In others, seat belts are required for dogs that are not secured in a crate within a moving vehicle."

