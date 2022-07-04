Triad home prices remain on the rise but at slower pace

Prices of existing homes in the Winston-Salem metro area rose again but on a slower pace during May, according to a report released by national real estate research firm CoreLogic.

The Winston-Salem area’s home prices rose by 22.4% year-over-year in May, compared with 21.2% in April. The metro area consists of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, Winston-Salem area prices were up 22.4%, compared with 20.5% in April.

Meanwhile, home prices in the Greensboro-High Point metro area increased 20.6% year-over-year in May, compared with 20.9% in April.

When excluding distressed and foreclosed houses, prices rose 20.8% in May and 20.5% in April.

The Winston-Salem metro had the fourth highest growth rate, while Greensboro-High Point was fifth, among the state’s five metro areas.

Prices in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia area increased 25.6% year-over-year in May, compared with increasing 25.9% year-over-year in April.

Prices in the Durham-Chapel Hill area increased 29.9% year-over-year in May, compared with increasing 29.8% year-over-year in April.

Prices in the Raleigh-Cary MSA increased 33.4% year-over-year in May, compared with increasing 33.9% year-over-year in April.

“Slowing home price growth reflects the dampening consequence of higher mortgage rates on housing demand, which was the intention,” said Selma Hepp, deputy chief economist at CoreLogic.

“With monthly mortgage expenses up about 50% from only a few months ago, fewer buyers are now competing for continually limited inventory."

Hepp said that, while annual home price growth still exceeds 20%, "we expect to see a rapid deceleration in the rate of growth over the coming year.”

In a separate Triad housing market report released June 30, the sharp climb in existing home prices during the COVID-19 pandemic has the Triad housing market at its least affordable level for potential buyers in at least 17 years.

Attom Data Solutions’ latest home-affordability report listed Alamance, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties in the least affordable category.

Attom’s affordability index is based on the percentage of average wages needed to pay major expenses on a median-priced home with a 30-year fixed rate mortgage and a 20% down payment. A median-priced home would be in the middle of all home prices, with about half costing more and half costing less.

Major expenses include property taxes, home insurance, mortgage payments and mortgage insurance.

The key element in determining affordability is whether a household had to spend 28% or more of monthly income on mortgage payments, property taxes and insurance.

A score below 100 signifies a less affordable housing market while a score above 100 signals a more affordable market.

For the second quarter, Forsyth had a 69 score, compared with a score of 94 a year ago.

In Forsyth, $250,000 is considered a median home price, based on 1,714 single family home purchases. That price is up 21% from a year ago.

Attom calculated that a new Forsyth homeowner would need an annual income of $53,518 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $250,000 home and that it would take 25.2% of that annual wage to pay a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Forsyth homeowner would need to dedicate 17.4% of an annual wage toward the 20% down payment.

Meanwhile, Guilford has a score of 72, compared with 98 a year ago.

In Guilford, the median home price was $235,000, based on 1,719 single family home purchases. That price was up 19% from a year ago.

Attom calculated that a new Guilford homeowner would need an annual income of $49,996 to afford the yearly expenses associated with a $235,000 home and that it would take 25.3% of that annual wage to afford a 20% down payment.

Historically, a new Guilford homeowner would need to dedicate 18.2% of a year's wages toward the 20% down payment.

