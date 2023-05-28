Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Abortion restrictions will be the defining issue of the 2024 general election in North Carolina.

Or, it won’t.

Those are the perspectives expressed — as expected along party lines — by Forsyth and Guilford County legislators following the controversial passage of Republican-sponsored Senate Bill 20 and the successful override of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

“I anticipate that abortion will play an outsized role in the 2024 general election, and maybe not as much in the primaries,” said Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford.

“The recently passed ban is very unpopular among North Carolina voters, who are quite angry.

“It makes all kinds of sense to highlight it and other extreme legislation that will be coming from this GOP-led legislature,” Harrison said.

Harrison warned that Republican legislative leadership “has indicated that they would like to add further restrictions on access to women’s reproductive rights, depending on how the 2024 election goes.”

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, called SB20’s 12-week restriction “meaningful, mainstream legislation” following the veto override vote.

“Senate Bill 20 will save lives and provide needed support for women and families while putting North Carolina’s abortion law in line with the most of rest of the free world,” Moore said.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and a high-ranking Senate health-care bill sponsor, has insisted that SB20 “is a very mainstream bill ... and is in line with what most people believe.”

For those reasons, Krawiec said abortion restrictions will not be a major political issue in November 2024.

Rep. Kamika Brown, D-Forsyth, said the new abortion law “is wrong for North Carolina.”

“It’s going to lead to even more women being forced to give birth against their will. This bill isn’t going to stop people from getting abortions, only safe abortions.”

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and the top House health-care bill sponsor, said there are “lots of speculative questions” about abortion becoming the defining 2024 general election legislative issue.

“They are just that — speculation,” Lambeth said.

“I doubt it will have much of an impact, and North Carolina will elect a Republican governor and hold onto our solid (six) Council of State seats while retaining our majority in the House and Senate.”

SB20 voting

The Forsyth and Guilford legislative delegations cast veto override votes strictly along party lines, as did their colleagues across the state.

In the House: Voting to override Cooper’s veto were Republicans Kyle Hall, Lambeth and Jeff Zenger of Forsyth County and John Faircloth and Jon Hardister of Guilford County.

Voting to support Cooper’s veto were Democrats Amber Baker and Brown of Forsyth and Cecil Brockman, Ashley Wheeler Clemmons, Harrison and Amos Quick III of Guilford.

On the Senate side: Krawiec voted for SB20, while Democrats Paul Lowe of Forsyth and Michael Garrett and Gladys Robinson of Guilford voted against. Also voting for SB20 was Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, who has a portion of Guilford in his district.

All Forsyth and Guilford delegation members were contacted for comment on the potential spillover of SB20 into the November 2024 general election.

Only Brockman, Brown, Clemmons, Krawiec, Lambeth, Harrison and Lowe responded in time for publication.

Lowe said he had “no thoughts at this time.”

Berger said when Cooper vetoed SB20 that the governor “has spent the last week actively feeding the public lies about Senate Bill 20 and bullying members of the General Assembly.”

Several Republican legislators indicated in their 2022 campaigns they did not favor further restricting state abortion laws. Cooper attempted through public appearances in their district to urge them to not abandon those stances prior to the veto override votes.

“He has been doing everything he can, including wasting taxpayer money on poorly attended events, to avoid talking about his own extreme views on abortion. I look forward to promptly overriding his veto,” Berger said.

Polls say

Both Democrats and Republicans cite recent poll results on Senate Bill 20 for their confidence in their stances.

“A recent poll indicated that 57% of North Carolinians believe that abortion should be limited to the first trimester,” Krawiec said. “Only 36% think abortion should be legal after the first trimester.

Those polls, however, have made it challenging to discern the depth of how North Carolinians feel about abortion rights and restrictions.

The Fayetteville Observer included in an April 5 article on N.C. abortion legislation a chart showing the average results of five surveys conducted from August to March.

Those surveys were commissioned or conducted by: conservative-leaning The John Locke Foundation, Elon University, Differentiators Data (on behalf of three anti-abortion organizations), Meredith College and conservative-leaning The Carolina Partnership for Reform.

The average was 56.8% supported keeping abortion legal in North Carolina, while 34.6% would ban any option.

A Pew Research Center poll has 49% of North Carolina saying most or all abortion options should be legal, while 45% say most or all options should be illegal;

The February Meredith poll found that 30.9% of respondents wanted to keep the previous 20-week restrictions in place, while 26.2% wanted to provide options beyond 20 weeks, 19.4% would restrict abortions to only those involving rape, incest and the life of the mother, 9% make it illegal after 15 weeks and 6.3% illegal in all cases.

David McLennan, director of the Meredith Poll said that “no issue divides North Carolinians like abortion.”

“The division over abortion law is entirely partisan. Over three-quarters of Democrats want to keep the current law untouched or expand abortion access, while almost 60% of Republicans want to further restrict access to abortions or ban access altogether.”

McLennan said the abortion issue “should continue to affect North Carolina politics long after the 2023 long session of the General Assembly.”

“There appears to be momentum among Republicans in the legislature to further restrict a woman’s access to abortion services. Passing a restrictive abortion law may put some Republican-held seats in play in the 2024 elections.”

A poll from liberal-leaning Carolina Forward/Change Research, released May 10, found that 54% of likely voters strongly or somewhat oppose the abortion bill, while 40% strongly or somewhat support it. About 59% believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

A May 2022 poll from conservative-leaning Civitas found that 51% of respondents said abortion should be legal in N.C., as opposed to 41% saying it should be illegal.

“But just 23% supported legal abortion under all circumstances, about 32% said abortion should be illegal except for certain circumstances involving rape, incest or the mother’s life, Civitas said.

“Another 28% supported legal abortions, but preferred exceptions for cases involving minors and late-term abortions.

“In other words, nearly 70% of those polled supported some restrictions on abortion.”

More GOP thoughts

Lambeth said his confidence that abortion will not be the defining legislative general election issue is based on that “we have strong and solid support across North Carolina for our agenda.”

Lambeth cited reducing personal taxes, expanding Medicaid, reducing regulation on companies and controlling the rate of growth in spending as examples of popular GOP stances.

“North Carolina will continue to do very well, and I don’t believe this one issue will create a change in 2024 elections,” Lambeth said.

Krawiec said the insertion into SB20 of $160 million in funding “to support moms, babies and families” as a difference-maker in terms of statewide support for the new abortion restrictions.

“There is funding for child care subsidies, parental leave, increase funding for foster care, money for kinship care, adoption services, support for new mothers to attend community college, etc.,” Krawiec said.

“This bill will give new moms opportunities that they may not have had before and will strengthen families.”

More Democrat thoughts

Clemmons said that since the amending of SB20, “I have heard from women across North Carolina ready to run for office, ready to work and ready to fight for our daughters.”

“I am confident the women of North Carolina will not forget that their rights were taken away with the veto override of SB20.”

Harrison said “there may be repercussions for those legislators who promised their voters that they would not support further restrictions on access to abortion, and then supported the bill and the veto override.”

Foremost could be Rep. Tricia Cotham of Mecklenburg County, who switched from Democrat to Republican on April 5. Cotham provided the decisive veto-override vote in the House.

However, Harrison said she’s realistic enough that with Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate that Cotham’s district could be made safely Republican through the next redistricting initiative in time for the 2024 general election.

“The GOP has free rein in drawing new legislative and congressional maps, with very few guardrails, and I expect the redrawn districts will protect those legislators,” Harrison said.

“I also anticipate the maps will be engineered in a way to maintain or expand the supermajority, and unfortunately there will be no relief available in our state or federal courts, which have become highly partisan, and disrespectful of precedent and stare decisis.”

Brockman expressed hope that the veto override of SB20 “will energize and motivate our base to turn out.”

“In addition to that, it is believed that Republicans will completely ban abortions if they win in 2024.

“I believe the centerpiece of this next election will be whether or not Republicans will completely ban abortion if they win. The voters have the right to know.”

Brown said she believes North Carolinians “will be paying attention to how their elected officials voted on SB20, and if they followed through on their campaign promises in 2024 and onward.

“Our fight for access to reproductive health care is far from over.

Governor’s race

Both John Dinan, political science professor at Wake Forest University, and Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, stressed that 17 months is a long time when it comes to how galvanizing the abortion restriction law will be.

Dinan stressed that the next 17 months “is an eternity in politics.

“It will be a long while before we are able to speak with confidence about the various issues and factors that are most important in determining the outcome of next year’s elections at the presidential level, in the gubernatorial race, in state judicial races, and in state legislative contests.”

Madjd-Sadjadi said abortion “will be a very important issue in 2024, but it could still be overshadowed by the economy depending on how it performs between now and November of next year.”

“Limiting it to 12 weeks, instead of the 6 weeks that has been the pattern in other states, will likely help the GOP preserve their majority, but their supermajority in both houses could still be in trouble in 2024.”

Abortion could be a decisive factor in the 2024 governor’s race as well with Cooper being term limited.

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the projected front-runner for the Republican nomination, supports additional abortion restrictions in N.C., while Democratic front-runner Josh Stein, the state’s attorney general, opposed the passage of SB20.

State treasurer Dale Folwell, the Winston-Salem resident who is running for the Republican governor’s nomination, has not publicly stated his stance on SB20.

“I’ve been pro-life with the three exceptions of rape, incest and life of the mother for my entire career,” Folwell said. “This is true yesterday, today and tomorrow.

“I respect the voice of the women legislators and others who worked on (SB20), and if it landed on my desk as governor, I would sign it.”

While serving as a N.C. House member from Forsyth, Folwell was a co-sponsor of House Bill 854 during the 2011 session.

The bill instituted a 24-hour waiting period and informed consent of a pregnant woman before an abortion may be performed. Folwell also voted in favor of overriding then-Gov. Beverly Perdue’s veto.

Former U.S. House representative Mark Walker, also a declared Republican governor candidate, said in a March 12 op-ed piece in the Winston-Salem Journal and News & Record that the state needs dependable and consistent pro-life elected officials.

While in Congress, Walker received an “A+” grade from pro-life advocacy group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

“The real question will be the governor’s race because the supermajority likely only matters if we continue to have divided government,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.

“By taking a more liberal position, the GOP is seeking to signal that it will continue to pursue a more moderate agenda than GOP stronghold states, perhaps reflecting our political reality as a so-called purple state.

“However, a lot will depend on who is nominated as the GOP standard-bearer both at the state and national levels, as well as how the economy does over the next 12 to 18 months.”