Up the COVID-19 relief check to $2,000? Here's how NC representatives voted.
Up the COVID-19 relief check to $2,000? Here's how NC representatives voted.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an immediate Senate vote on the question of $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks. But 44 House Republicans joined almost all Democrats in voting for the increased aid, which President Donald Trump has called for.

None of North Carolina's Republican representatives cast yes votes.

Here's how North Carolina members of the House voted on the $2,000 checks:

These representatives voted yes:

— U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, Democrat

— U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, Democrat

— U.S. Rep. David Price, Democrat

These representatives voted no:

— U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, Republican

— U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, Republican

— U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, Republican

— U.S. Rep. George Holding, Republican

— U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, Republican

— U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, Republican

— U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, Republican

— U.S. Rep. David Rouzer, Republican

One member of North Carolina's House delegation did not vote.

— U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, Republican

___

(c)2020 The News & Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

