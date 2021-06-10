Vaccinated yet? You could win one of four $1 million cash prizes through the state’s vaccination lottery.

"It's an important part of getting this pandemic behind us."

South Carolina's Republican Gov. Henry McMaster ended its state of emergency Monday. Virginia's Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he has no plans to extend his state of emergency order beyond June 30.

Cooper also said during Thursday's news conference that while he doesn't expect the Republican state budget proposal to include any form of Medicaid expansion, he is confident there will continue to be conservations on the topic.

"That issue is still on the table," Cooper said.

"There are opportunities in other legislation to expand Medicaid, and most people across the state are for this ... because it is going to save lives and it is the right and smart thing to do."

Other lotteries

Cooper and Cohen said they also were encouraged to proceed with the vaccination lottery by the successful rollout of a similar initiative in Ohio.

There are similar efforts in Maryland, New York and West Virginia.

"We're seeing in other states the things that have motivated people to say 'OK, I was going to (get vaccinated) anyway, but now I can win $1 million," Cooper said.