Virginia House speaker calls for July marijuana legalization

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's House speaker on Friday said she supports moving up the date for legalizing adult recreational use of marijuana in Virginia to this summer, a key change pushed by advocates who have sharply criticized legislation approved by lawmakers last month that would delay legalization until 2024.

Democratic Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced on Twitter that she will back an amendment to the bill with a July 1 legalization date.

"The time is now for us to act," she said.

Filler-Corn said she will also push for other amendments, including a provision that calls for people who are currently incarcerated for nonviolent marijuana-related offenses to have an opportunity for resentencing.

Filler-Corn is also calling for an amendment that would automatically seal marijuana-related criminal records for nonviolent offenses on July 1. She also wants the legislation amended to legalize the private cultivation of "a limited number" of marijuana plants for personal use.

Filler-Corn said "legalization alone is not enough."

"We must also address the historic targeting of black and brown individuals over non-violent marijuana related offenses," she tweeted, referring to the three additional amendments she has proposed.