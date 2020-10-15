Voters in NC cast more than 272,000 ballots on first day of early voting. In 2016, that number was 166,000.

"I cannot imagine having a disability, or handicap -- or even just being a little older, and having to wait in a line like that," Harrington, 32, said in an interview with The N&O.

"There was a sign that said 'vote parking only' but there was no crossing guard to help the elders walk across, and traffic was busy," she added. So Harrington said she and other voters stepped into the street to help people cross over and stand in line.

Back downtown Norvel Lewis, a biblical counselor at the Durham Rescue Mission, and his wife arrived at the Main Llibrary around 7 a.m.

"Didn't want to wait until the last minute," he said.

Lewis said he came out to vote on issues affecting his family.

"I am here to vote for someone who is going to care for my children and grandchildren," he said. "I don't want to read about my son being shot by police," he said, or to have his grandchildren pulled over again and again.

Last four years 'pretty stressful'

The line at the Seymour Senior Center in Chapel Hill stretched up the hill and around the parking lot. Cars were parking in an overflow lot nearby.