Watch Now: 10 p.m. curfew in NC aimed at slowing spread of coronavirus
Watch Now: 10 p.m. curfew in NC aimed at slowing spread of coronavirus

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a curfew for North Carolinians and businesses, effective Friday.

The “modified stay-at-home order” will require people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and require businesses to close by 10 p.m.

All on-site alcohol sales are required to end by 9 p.m., Cooper said.

The governor said the move is to limit gatherings and to limit the spread of coronavirus.

“We will do more if our trends do not improve,” Cooper said.

