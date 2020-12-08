Watch Now: 10 p.m. curfew in NC aimed at slowing spread of coronavirus

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper has issued a curfew for North Carolinians and businesses, effective Friday.
The “modified stay-at-home order” will require people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. and require businesses to close by 10 p.m.
All on-site alcohol sales are required to end by 9 p.m., Cooper said.
The governor said the move is to limit gatherings and to limit the spread of coronavirus.
“We will do more if our trends do not improve,” Cooper said.
