Watch Now: N.C. bars can open outdoors and movie theaters can reopen under Phase 3 restrictions, Gov. Roy Cooper announces

Among the changes, beginnin at 5 p.m. Friday:
Bars may operate at 30% outdoor capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.
Movie theaters and conference centers can operate indoors at 30% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.
Small outdoor venues that hold fewer than 10,000 people can operate at 30% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.
Large outdoor venues that hold 10,000 or more can operate at 7% capacity.
Outdoor amusement parks can operate at 30% capacity.
Among the continued requirements:
Face coverings remain mandatory for people over 5.
Mass gatherings remain limited to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.
The existing alcohol curfew is extended.
