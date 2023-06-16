The White House confirmed Friday what had become one of its recent worst-kept secrets — the nomination of Dr. Mandy Cohen as director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cohen served nearly six years as North Carolina's health secretary.

During the initial 21 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cohen became the calming face of the state’s response, in particular during Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s press conferences.

President Joe Biden said in a news release that Cohen is "one of the nation’s top physicians and health leaders with experience leading large and complex organizations, and a proven track record protecting Americans’ health and safety."

There was no comment from Cohen in Biden's statement.

Biden praised Cohen's ability to "develop innovative and nationally recognized programs that improved the health and lives of families across the state."

"Her leadership through the COVID-19 crisis drew bipartisan praise, as did her successful transformation of North Carolina’s Medicaid program and pivotal role in the bipartisan passage of Medicaid expansion" that concluded with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signing the legislation into law on March 27.

Biden also cited Cohen's previous work as the CDC's chief operating officer and chief of staff in the Obama administration, helping to implement the federal Affordable Care Act programs, including expanding insurance coverage and protections.

"Dr. Cohen has been recognized by leaders from both parties for her ability to find common ground and put complex policy into action," Biden said.

"I look forward to working with Dr. Cohen as she leads our nation’s finest scientists and public health experts with integrity and transparency."

The anticipated nomination of Cohen drew outspoken criticism from several North Carolina Republican elected officials, foremost U.S. Sen. Ted Budd, U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop and state Treasurer Dale Folwell.

Budd and Bishop were among six Republican U.S. senators and 22 Republican House representatives who submitted a letter Tuesday to the Biden administration of their opposition to Cohen's nomination.

Budd spokesman Curtis Kalin said Friday that the senator's "views on Dr. Cohen are best explained" in the letter.

“Dr. Cohen is unfit for the position ... given her strong affiliation with the Democrat(ic) Party and the COVID-19 lockdowns," according to the letter.

"It will be difficult for the American people to trust Dr. Cohen to run the CDC as a nonpartisan actor who makes objective decisions rooted in scientific data, and not in political expediency.”

Shortly after Biden disclosed his nomination of Cohen, a statement was released by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee.

“We need a culture change at the CDC, and Mandy Cohen needs to show quickly that she is up to the task," said Cassidy, who is a medical doctor.

"It’s not going to happen over Zoom," Cassidy said. "We need a leader, in-person in Atlanta, who understands public health and is independent from political interests.

“CDC has to become more nimble, transparent and collaborative to quickly respond to threats and save lives.”

Respect, criticism of Cohen

When Cohen announced in November 2021 her plans to step down as health secretary on Jan. 1, 2022, she received praises from Gov. Roy Cooper and legislative leaders from both parties.

Cooper’s office said in November 2021 that, under Cohen’s leadership, “North Carolina has been a model for best practices to provide equitable access to COVID-19 testing and support to families so that they could safely quarantine and isolate; been recognized as best in the nation for data quality for vaccinations by race and ethnicity; and eliminated a vaccination gap between Hispanic and non-Hispanic North Carolinians and narrowed the gap for Black/African American communities.”

Kody Kinsley, who replaced Cohen as N.C.'s health secretary, referred Friday to comments earlier in June in which he said Cohen "is a talented leader and passionate public servant."

"Her deep experience in government and implementing public health interventions on-the-ground in all communities will contribute much to the CDC."

Senate leader Phil Berger, Rockingham, said in a November 2021 statement that “Cohen’s leadership throughout her tenure at DHHS has helped our state navigate turbulent times. She made herself available to legislators to answer questions and kept us informed about issues facing the department.”

Meanwhile, Folwell wasted little time expressing his displeasure with the expected nomination of Cohen as head of the CDC.

Folwell was one of the first statewide elected officials to call for the reopening of the state's economy just two months after the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced in mid-March in North Carolina.

Over the past three years, Folwell frequently criticized how Cooper and Cohen handled the pandemic.

Folwell tweeted on June 2: “Pray for our country. As a member of the N.C. Council of State, my observation is that the actions of Dr. Mandy Cohen during COVID resulted in more disease, death, poverty and illiteracy. As N.C. governor, I would be hard pressed to ever follow her lead at CDC if chosen by the POTUS.”

On June 5, Folwell, who is running for the Republican governor’s nomination in 2024, doubled down on his tweet in a response to the Winston-Salem Journal.

“I tried for months during COVID to get the Council of State to convene with Dr. Cohen to explain the lack of transparency in the data used to shut down our economy and our schools,” Folwell told the Journal. “These decisions disproportionately hurt lower- and fixed-income adults and kids.”

“By closing schools and the economy, it closed opportunity and upward mobility for students and citizens. The damage is generational.”

A review of Twitter responses to Folwell’s Cohen tweet found the majority were critical of his stance, questioning the value of his advice as a non-medical person, and defending Cohen’s oversight.