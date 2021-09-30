Will student-athletes have to pay taxes on scholarships? Under Sen. Richard Burr's bill, some would.

Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, who introduced NIL legislation, tweeted in November 2019 that “if scholarships are income, that makes them employees, not student-athletes.”

“This isn’t about income. It’s about basic rights that every other American has to their own name.”

Walker is running for the Republican nomination for Burr’s seat. Burr announced during his 2016 campaign that he would not run for re-election.

“Given the fact that Sen. Burr is retiring at the end of next year, this issue obviously means more to him than just a way to score political points for re-election,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.

“Given the political makeup in both his chamber and the U.S. House, it’s unlikely this measure will go anywhere without substantial support from Democrats across the aisle.”

Todd McFall, a sports economist at Wake Forest, said that “two norms are holding tenuously at the moment.”

“The first is that schools aren’t facilitating directly NIL deals, whether that’s out of deference to conference affiliations or fear of reprisal from the NCAA, which, at this point, seems toothless to regulate what might be termed infractions.”