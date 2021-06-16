Winston-Salem affordable-housing bill clears legislature

A bipartisan state Senate Bill 145, which offers an affordable housing option to the city of Winston-Salem, cleared the legislature Wednesday.
The House approved the bill by voice vote after it cleared the Rules and Operations committee earlier in the day.
SB145 cleared the Senate by voice vote May 12.
The bill goes to Gov. Roy Cooper, who has 10 days to sign, veto or let it become law without his signature.
SB145 would authorize conveying city-owned real property for the purpose of increasing the supply of affordable housing for low- and moderate-income individuals.
The bill would not allow the use of eminent domain to make property available.
City Manager Lee Garrity has said the goal of the bill is “to clarify the authority of cities to sell real property by private sale, and to attach restrictive covenants and conditions for purposes that are not clearly authorized by law.”
Garrity said that “there may be situations, due to the developer’s financing options, that warrant conveyance without financial consideration.”
“This bill affords the city the flexibility to consider situations of said nature. In all cases, the real property will be subject to restrictive covenants and conditions to guarantee the use of said property for affordable housing purposes.
“Should the property cease to be used for said purpose, the property will revert to the city.”
Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, presented the bill Tuesday to the Local Government committee, where it received a significant level of scrutiny from House members.
By comparison, the bill cleared the Rules committee with little discussion.
Lowe said there are about 400 small lots that could be conveyed under SB145. He said most of the lots have either been abandoned or once had housing that had burned down or otherwise demolished.
Lowe said the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem "has its hands full" with its mission. The lots wouldn't be used for Section 8 housing, he said.
"The goal is to create housing that someone with $30,000 can buy," Lowe said. "It hasn't been determined the number of housing units that could be put on each lot."
Lowe said the legislation could present an opportunity for some developers, particularly nonprofits, "that would not otherwise be looked at because the properties would be too expensive."
Two Republican Local Government committee members expressed concerns that SB145, though a local bill applicable only to Winston-Salem, could set a statewide precedent for handling these types of properties, particularly in urban areas.
Following brief conversations with Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir, the members said their questions were addressed well enough that they could recommend the bill.
