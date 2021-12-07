Winston-Salem, Forsyth candidates for General Assembly file after lifting of filing suspension

The end of a temporary ban on filing to run for North Carolina General Assembly didn't bring a large outpouring of filings on Tuesday at the Forsyth County Board of Elections.
Two incumbents — a Democratic state senator and a Republican member of the state house — filed for re-election from Forsyth County, although redistricting has altered the boundaries of their districts, and those of all the other state house and senate districts.
Paul Lowe Jr., who represents N.C. Senate District 32, and Jeff Zenger, who represents N.C. House District 74, filed to run on Tuesday. Their district names remain the same despite boundary changes.
And while he is not a Forsyth County resident, Republican Kyle Hall of King filed for re-election to N.C. House District 91, which has been reconfigured for 2022 to include a section of northern Forsyth County. Most of the district is in Stokes County.
The candidates for the General Assembly were able to file after the N.C. Court of Appeals on Monday lifted a temporary stay that had been granted that morning on a motion by redistricting opponents. Their lawsuit claims the state engaged in racial and political gerrymandering in creating new districts for the General Assembly and the state's Congressional delegation.
The stay was not lifted in time for any candidates for those offices to file on Monday.
Meanwhile, two additional candidates filed to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Richard Burr, a Republican who has decided not to run for re-election.
Jen Banwart of Holly Springs and Charles Kenneth Moss filed to run in the GOP primary, joining Lee Brian, Benjamin E. Griffiths and Lichia Sibhatu, who filed on the first day.
Rett Newton remains the only Democrat in the contest so far.
The primary is on March 8, while the general election takes place on Nov. 8.
The filing period for the 2022 primary ends at noon on Dec. 17.
