Winston-Salem, Forsyth candidates for General Assembly file after lifting of filing suspension

The end of a temporary ban on filing to run for North Carolina General Assembly didn't bring a large outpouring of filings on Tuesday at the Forsyth County Board of Elections.

Two incumbents — a Democratic state senator and a Republican member of the state house — filed for re-election from Forsyth County, although redistricting has altered the boundaries of their districts, and those of all the other state house and senate districts.

Paul Lowe Jr., who represents N.C. Senate District 32, and Jeff Zenger, who represents N.C. House District 74, filed to run on Tuesday. Their district names remain the same despite boundary changes.

And while he is not a Forsyth County resident, Republican Kyle Hall of King filed for re-election to N.C. House District 91, which has been reconfigured for 2022 to include a section of northern Forsyth County. Most of the district is in Stokes County.