Winston-Salem's Dale Folwell mulls governor run for 2024

State treasurer and Winston-Salem native Dale Folwell is moving closer to a decision on whether to a run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2024.

Folwell, 63, said in interviews this week with the Winston-Salem Journal and Raleigh TV station WRAL that he has been approached by influential Republican officials about such a campaign.

Folwell said any decision would come following the November general election.

"There's a lot of things that have to be considered before a person decides to do this," Folwell told the Journal. "I'm trying to be respectful to the people who are currently on the ballot (in November)."

Political analysts have considered Folwell as a viable GOP governor candidate in that he has won two statewide races for treasurer while operating as a moderate Republican.

That campaign could put Folwell up against Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a fellow GOP Council of State member for what would be an open seat with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper term limited.

Robinson, the first Black to be elected as North Carolina’s lieutenant governor, has said he’s 95% sure he will run for governor in 2024.

Such a primary campaign would put the straight-shooting Folwell against Robinson, who is known for his fiery rhetoric and controversial stances on public health and social issues involving the LGBTQ community.

"At the end of the day, if you're going to be the CEO of the largest business in the state — which is the state — it’s results that's going to matter, not rage," Folwell said in comments to WRAL that he confirmed with the Journal.

Folwell told the Journal that "people want someone who will actually govern. I have raised my hands and volunteered for the toughest jobs, and have a reputation of not being outworked."

"People are thirsty to vote for someone, not against someone."

The Mark Robinson campaign could not be immediately reached for comment on Folwell's remarks on running for governor.

In October, Robinson faced calls for him to resign from elected officials and LGBTQ advocacy groups over comments he made criticizing sexual education and likening gay and transgender people to "filth."

In a speech he delivered Nov. 14 at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, Robinson compared being gay to "what the cows leave behind" as well as maggots and flies, who he said all serve a purpose in God's creation, according to news reports.

Robinson has said he can separate his personal and public-office views, including how he would serve as governor.

Although Folwell declined to identify those GOP officials urging him to run, he said that since the WRAL article was posted that the overall number is increasing.

Folwell said a common theme in the suggestions is "they appreciate the way that I approach attacking problems, and not attacking people."

Folwell considers himself in the mode of former Republican Gov. Jim Martin, often quoting Martin statements such as "doing right is rarely wrong," and "good policy makes good politics."

"I'm actually the atypical candidate in that the typical candidate just blames people, just blame everything and talk about things that they don't do anything about or can't do anything about."

Statewide appeal

Folwell acknowledges his strengths as a candidate may appeal more to North Carolinians in a general election than in a Republican primary that analysts say recently favors candidates on the more right wing of the party.

"The average citizen deserves to be spoken to like an adult and what they hear makes common sense," Folwell said. "That's what I've always done and that's what I will continue to do."

Folwell said he doesn't consider his recent outreach efforts, particularly in going to Asheville to discuss his support of a medical debt reduction legislative bill, as attempts to raise his profile statewide.

Folwell said some of his confidence that a run for governor is viable is having received — at 2.81 million — the second-highest number of statewide votes by a Republican in 2020. He trailed just Steve Troxler's 2.9 million for state Agriculture commissioner.

Folwell had 12,143 more votes than Robinson, who was third at just more than 2.8 million, as well as former President Donald Trump at 2.76 million, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis at 2.66 million and GOP governor candidate Dan Forest at 2.59 million.

"As state treasurer, I have been the best state treasurer that money can't buy," Folwell said.

"The intensity of my schedule has not changed compared with the six years I've been treasurer."

Controversial stances

Folwell is not immune from criticism for taking controversial stances, except those stances have been more on policy than rheotric.

A primary example is Folwell claiming, along with the N.C. State Health Plan he oversees, that the state’s seven largest health-care systems have profited immensely during the COVID-19 pandemic while barely budging in their contributions to patient charity care.

The report, titled “Hospitals Profit During COVID-19,” represents Folwell and the SHP’s latest salvo in a multiyear tug-of-war over the financial health and socioeconomic contributions of Atrium Health, Cone Health, Duke University Hospital, Novant Health Inc., UNC Hospitals, Vidant Health and WakeMed. The Atrium finances cited in the report did not include Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, which Atrium acquired in October 2020 in a transaction valued at $220 million.

The report determined that the seven systems combined had $7.1 billion growth in cash and financial (stock market) investments from 2019 to 2021.

“These seven systems reaped $5.2 billion in net profits in 2021, and all but one even enjoyed higher net profits than before the pandemic.”

Not-for-profit health-care systems report financial totals known as excess revenue over expenses, which is akin to net income for a corporation.

Folwell has referred to the systems’ financial activities as “a cartel,” and said they are not being consumer- and patient-friendly.

The N.C. Healthcare Association said in response to the report and presentation that it is just the latest in “politically motivated statements” by Folwell.

“Cherry-picking financial data, and then spinning it, is not reflective of the many immense struggles and challenges facing the hospital field, including a workforce shortage crisis, along with skyrocketing costs for supplies, equipment, drugs and labor, and near-historic levels of inflation,” the association said.

Robinson challenge

A Folwell vs. Robinson primary campaign could prove to be insightful into the heart and soul of the N.C. Republican Party.

Robinson has gained backing from influential Republicans inside and outside North Carolina, in part because of his controversial stances and willingness to speak at political conventions and rallies preferred by hard-line officials.

However, compared with the track record of Folwell serving four terms in the state House and in his second term as treasurer, Robinson's role as lieutenant governor carries little responsibility besides presiding at times over state Senate floor sessions.

Ardis Watkins, executive director of the State Employees Association of N.C., told the Journal that Folwell has proven worthy of her personal support and recommendation for running for governor because of his performance as treasurer.

SEANC represents 46,000 active and retired state employees.

"We have members, as you expect, who range all over the state political spectrum," Watkins said. "I believe Dale has the right temperament for governor and that he has stronger ties to state workers than Robinson."

Watkins told WRAL that Robinson "is not on the radar as far as our organization."

Analysts' thoughts

Political analysts surveyed by the Journal suggested Robinson would be the front-runner over Folwell at this point.

Yet, Robinson benefited during the Republican primary for lieutenant governor from a nine-candidate race, winning with 32% of the vote.

Those analysts say a crowded GOP governor primary could benefit Folwell if more hard-line candidates dilute Robinson's vote totals, while more moderate candidates could siphon off votes from Folwell.

“Polling numbers suggest that Robinson would enter a Republican primary race with significant advantages," Mitch Kokai, a senior analyst with conservative-leaning John Locke Foundation, said Friday.

"His name recognition is relatively high among likely candidates, and the primary electorate gives him an enviably high favorability score.”

Kokai said it's more likely there would be more candidates in the line of being the anti-Robinson than hard-line competition for Robinson.

Kokai said "that means devoting significant time and energy to talking about people other than Robinson" or potential Democratic candidate Josh Stein, the state's attorney general.

“If Republicans face unexpected setbacks in November, or fail to perform as well as they had hoped earlier in the year, GOP movers and shakers might reassess the best way to approach 2024.

"That could mean a noticeable bump for Folwell, especially since he has now indicated that he is giving a gubernatorial run serious consideration.”

Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College, said that "we can look to the May 2022 Republican primary contest for U.S. Senate and probably see a similar dynamic there as we would be looking ahead to 2024’s governor primary."

"The way that I read the GOP primary electorate, based on this past spring, it is heavily Trumpian in nature. It would seem to me that Robinson would be the early favorite for a Trump-endorsement, while Folwell would be seen more in the (former Gov. Pat) McCrory-style lane."

Bitzer cautioned that with the influence Trump still commands in the Republican Party base, if Robinson secures an early endorsement by Trump, "it would seem that he would lock that segment, and Folwell could be contending with a two-man race at that point."

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor as Winston-Salem State University, said "that if several candidates try to fight to get the more hard-right vote, this would be the best scenario for Folwell."

"However, I think that nominating a hard-right candidate for governor is a huge gamble in a state like North Carolina that tends to be more ideologically diverse than other, more red, states.

"The legislative control of the General Assembly that the Republicans have built over the years is much more a manifestation of their ability to draw districts than an indication of North Carolina being a deep red state."