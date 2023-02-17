The first state House committee hearing is set for a bill that would allow Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to open the 2023-24 school year as early as Aug. 11.

Bipartisan House Bill 106, which includes Stokes County Schools, has Forsyth's Republican representatives Donny Lambeth, Kyle Hall and Jeff Zenger as primary sponsors.

The bill was filed Monday even though the Forsyth Board of Education approved an Aug. 28 start date at its Jan. 25 meeting.

HB106, as well as five other local school-calendar bills, are on the 1 p.m. Tuesday agenda for recommendation before the House Education K-12 committee.

Also on the agenda is House Bill 51, which covers Randolph, Surry and Wilkes among the five counties in the legislation.

State law passed in 2004 requires most school districts to start their school year on the Monday closest to Aug. 26.

The bill was filed primarily at the request of tourism advocacy groups to allow the summer vacation season to extend into late August.

Before that law was passed, some school districts opened as early as the second full week in August.

Lambeth said he is not optimistic about the chances of any school calendar-flexibility bill because of expected opposition in the Senate.

The reality check is that in the 19 years since the law was passed, there have been at least 280 local and public-school calendar bills introduced.

None has cleared the legislature.

WS/FCS response

WS/FCS spokesman Brent Campbell said Tuesday that neither the board nor system administration “had a role as a district in advocating for or against this.”

“The superintendent (Tricia McManus) did say in those meetings she would for sure have staff look at an earlier start date if that ever became an option for future years,” Campbell said.

The 2023-24 calendar for WS/FCS sticks closely to the current calendar as permitted by state law. The final day of class for students is June 7, 2024.

It keeps a two-week winter break, aligns spring break with Easter and gives teachers days to work in their classrooms, without assigned professional development or students. The new calendar also has a three-day break for Thanksgiving.

McManus has said having more flexibility to come up with its own calendar is an issue that the state’s superintendents talk about regularly in their monthly meetings.

“We definitely want to start earlier and get exams in before the break. But it’s very clear what the law says,” McManus said. “Superintendents are asking legislators to please seek policy changes.”

There are also two school-calendar public bills with statewide implications: bipartisan House Bill 86 that would allow the 2023-24 school year to begin on Aug. 10; and Democrat-sponsored House Bill 62 that would allow local school boards to decide when their school year would begin and end.

Public bills are subject to a governor’s veto, while local bills are not. Neither bill is on the Education K-12 agenda for Tuesday.

There have been a few district exceptions permitted in the western part of the state because they tend to have more snow days.