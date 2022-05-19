Yadkin high schools gain sports facility upgrades in NC House bill; new governmental building included

Yadkin County's two high schools could receive a major upgrading to their sports facilities in a state House bill introduced Wednesday.

House Bill 1000, filed by Rep. Lee Zachary, R-Yadkin, also would provide funding for a new county government building and for water and sewer system improvements.

All of the monies would come from the state's General Fund, with the school improvement funds being directed through the state Department of Public Instruction.

Forbush and Starmount high schools would each receive about $4 million toward an auxiliary gymnasium.

The schools also would be provided with a combined $3.5 million toward other athletic venue improvements, such as bleachers, tennis courts and tracks.

"The members of the Yadkin County Board of Education, the Yadkin County Board of Commissioners, County Manager Lisa Hughes and I have been working together to address facilities needs at our schools," Todd Martin, superintendent of Yadkin County Schools, said Thursday.

"We have made a great deal of progress over the past year."

Martin said the high schools' only gym are more than 50 years old.

"If funded, this bill will help us construct an additional gym on each campus," Martin said. "This will benefit not only our athletics teams, but all students.

"Our athletics teams will no longer have to hold late practices due to not having gym space, and our physical education classes will have increased instructional space."

Martin said the tracks and tennis courts at Forbush and Starmount "are desperately in need of replacement."

"We made Rep. Zachary aware of these issues, and he graciously agreed to sponsor this legislation to support our efforts to provide the best facilities we can for our students."

Zachary said Thursday that HB1000 was submitted in recognition of the significant renovations needed for the outdoor athletic facilities.

"The tennis courts are not useable," Zachary said.

"At Forbush, there’s huge cracks in the courts. The track somehow has bleachers built on one of the lanes and other problems. The Yadkin County high schools can’t host tennis matches or track meets due to a lack of facilities."

Zachary said the auxiliary gyms are commonplace at many high schools, such as with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

"They are "not as big as a regular gym, but is a space the teams can use when other games are being played," he said.

The bill includes $7 million toward the new governmental building that would include "at a minimum" a tax office, license plate agency and computer server room.

Another $5 million would be dedicated toward water and sewer system upgrades.

Zachary could not be immediately reached for comment on HB1000.

The funding would become available if the bill is signed into law.

