Halt on evictions in NC extended until Dec. 31 on governor's executive order

North Carolinians struggling to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic will get at least two more months of relief under an executive order issued Wednesday by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Executive Order No. 171 is meant to provide clarity for how North Carolina handles a temporary national residential eviction freeze implemented by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC order covers Sept. 4 through Dec. 31. Cooper's order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Friday and also lasts through Dec. 31. The 10-member Council of State concurred with Cooper's executive order.
The CDC order protects residential tenants from eviction for nonpayment of rent.
However, Cooper said that confusion over who the CDC order protects has caused inconsistent enforcement and unwarranted evictions in some parts of North Carolina.
According to a report from the National Council of State Housing Agencies, between 300,000 and 410,000 households across North Carolina are currently unable to pay rent.
Of that number, about 240,000 eviction filings could be submitted in January.
Cooper's executive order requires landlords to make residential tenants aware of their rights under the CDC order.
Landlords must give residents the option of filling out a declaration form before starting any eviction action. Cooper's order provides eviction protection for residential tenants once they provide the required declaration form to the court or to the landlord.
Cooper's order also clarifies the CDC moratorium "so that it clearly applies to all North Carolinians who meet the CDC’s eligibility criteria, regardless of whether they live in federally subsidized properties."
“Many families are trying to do the right thing, but this virus has made it difficult," Cooper said.
Support Local Journalism
“The result during this global pandemic will be more North Carolinians staying in their homes, more landlords getting paid rent, and fewer utility companies shutting off power."
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein said in a separate statement that he supports Cooper's order.
“Too many North Carolinians are struggling to pay their bills because they’ve lost their jobs through no fault of their own," Stein said. "We simply can’t have widespread evictions during a pandemic. Too many more people would die.
"But, it would be fairer if the costs were shared, not borne exclusively by landlords. That’s squarely the fault of the U.S. Senate. It’s shameful that senators have refused to pass another relief bill that includes rental assistance."
NC HOPE update
Cooper said his order supplements the NC HOPE initiative that was launched Oct. 15 and has generated 22,800 eligible applications as of Wednesday.
The order ensures that recipients of the N.C. Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions program are still able to qualify, and that these renter protections will apply to North Carolinians regardless of the CDC order’s status in other courts.
NC HOPE is designed to assist eligible low- and- moderate-income renters experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19.
The program provides $117 million in rent and utility assistance to prevent evictions and utility disconnections through federal COVID-19 relief funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and U.S. Treasury Department.
The money is administered by the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency, a division of the state Department of Public Safety and will be distributed through community partner agencies across the state.
Individuals eligible for assistance have to provide evidence they have been adversely affected by the pandemic, have a current household income that is 80% or less of the area median income, and are behind on their rent or utilities when they apply.
Rent assistance is paid to the landlord on behalf of the applicant. This includes overdue and future rent payments for up to six months. At least one month’s rent must be overdue at the time of application.
Utility payments will be made directly to the utility provider for up to six months of past due essential utilities.
Renters who need rent or utility assistance can apply at www.nc211.org/hope, or call 211 and speak with a program representative from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
336-727-7376
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.