Halt on evictions in NC extended until Dec. 31 on governor's executive order

Landlords must give residents the option of filling out a declaration form before starting any eviction action. Cooper's order provides eviction protection for residential tenants once they provide the required declaration form to the court or to the landlord.

Cooper's order also clarifies the CDC moratorium "so that it clearly applies to all North Carolinians who meet the CDC’s eligibility criteria, regardless of whether they live in federally subsidized properties."

“Many families are trying to do the right thing, but this virus has made it difficult," Cooper said.

“The result during this global pandemic will be more North Carolinians staying in their homes, more landlords getting paid rent, and fewer utility companies shutting off power."

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein said in a separate statement that he supports Cooper's order.

“Too many North Carolinians are struggling to pay their bills because they’ve lost their jobs through no fault of their own," Stein said. "We simply can’t have widespread evictions during a pandemic. Too many more people would die.