Hiker with impaled foot rescued from North Carolina mountain
Hiker with impaled foot rescued from North Carolina mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. — Rescuers helped retrieve an injured hiker whose foot had been impaled on a tent stake from the top of a North Carolina mountain.

Burke County Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post that they received a report of an injured hiker on top of Shortoff Mountain Thursday night shortly before midnight.

The rescuers were able to reach the hiker by about 2 a.m. Friday, when they discovered the hiker's foot had been impaled.

Over the course of the next eight hours, the rescuers helped hiker get down the mountain safely.

Burke County is roughly half way between Charlotte and Asheville.

