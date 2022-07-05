Historic building partially collapses in downtown Mount Airy

A downtown building partially collapsed overnight in Mount Airy.
The Downtown Mount Airy Facebook page shared a photo Tuesday morning identifying the building as the "pivotal and historic" Main Oak building.
The building stands on the corner of Oak Street and Main Street.
The city's fire department asked people to stay away from the area.
The Mount Airy News reported that no one was injured in the collapse.
A real estate website that previously listed the 18,000 square foot building for sale said the three-story structure was built in 1910.