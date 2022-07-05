 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Historic building partially collapses in downtown Mount Airy

  • 0
Mount Airy building

This downtown Mount Airy building partially collapse Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

 City of Mount Airy photo

A downtown building partially collapsed overnight in Mount Airy.

The Downtown Mount Airy Facebook page shared a photo Tuesday morning identifying the building as the "pivotal and historic" Main Oak building.

The building stands on the corner of Oak Street and Main Street.

The city's fire department asked people to stay away from the area.

The Mount Airy News reported that no one was injured in the collapse.

A real estate website that previously listed the 18,000 square foot building for sale said the three-story structure was built in 1910. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crips shooter outlines NC gang life, what happened the night 9-year-old was killed

Crips shooter outlines NC gang life, what happened the night 9-year-old was killed

Dival Magwood walked to the witness stand, his metal shackles clanking with each shortened step. He wore orange prison scrubs with long white sleeves underneath. The judge had sent the jury on a break. He didn’t want them prejudiced by the scene of the 24-year-old hobbling to the witness chair. Once there, Magwood adjusted the microphone as he prepared to tell his story about growing up in a ...

National radio host sneers at people in Asheville. And it set off a war on Twitter.

A North Carolina city known in part for its art, food and craft beer scene is at the center of a massive Twitter fight. Asheville, a city of about 94,000 tucked in the Blue Ridge Mountains, is trending on the social media platform Sunday, July 3, after national radio host Buck Sexton slammed its residents for their use of COVID-19 face masks. “Higher percentage of mask wearers in Asheville, NC ...

Greensboro would rename its coliseum for ACC as part of bid to keep conference

Greensboro would rename its coliseum for ACC as part of bid to keep conference

The top elected officials for Greensboro and Guilford County issued a joint statement about the latest news on the ACC's plans for its headquarters, which has been in Greensboro since the league was formed. The conference has been considering a possible move, with Charlotte and Florida as other contenders for the headquarters.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Al Jazeera reporter likely killed by Israeli gunfire, U.S. investigation finds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert