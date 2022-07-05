 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Historic building's roof, side crumble as first responders watch in Mount Airy

Mount Airy building

The Main Oak Building, constructed between 1905 and 1910, partially collapsed early Tuesday in downtown Mount Airy.

 City of Mount Airy photo

The historic Main Oak Building partially collapsed early Tuesday in downtown Mount Airy, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Mount Airy firefighters and police officers were dispatched to 248 Main St. after local authorities received a report at 4:26 a.m. that bricks were falling from the building, the City of Mount Airy said in a statement.

When firefighters and officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple bricks in the road, the city said.

While the first responders were there, the roof and part of the Oak Street side of the building collapsed.

The building wasn’t occupied at the time, said Eric Southern, the director of Surry County Emergency Management.

Other nearby buildings, including The Loaded Goat restaurant at 247 City Hall St., were undamaged, Southern said.

The firefighters and police established a safety perimeter involving numerous businesses and streets in downtown Mount Airy, the city said. The building is at the corner of Main and Oak streets.

On its website, the city warned residents and visitors to stay clear of the area around the Main Oak Building. Oak Street and a section of Main Street will remain closed until the area can be secured, the city said.

Mount Airy is the hometown of the late actor Andy Griffith, and the community bills itself as “Mayberry,” the name of the town in Griffith’s popular television show in the 1960s.

Mount Airy and Surry County inspectors were called to the scene to evaluate the damage, the city said. A drone was deployed over the site Tuesday to give inspectors pictures of the partial collapse, Southern said.

Moore and Associates Engineering Firm of Mount Airy and Sasser Restoration Co. of Whitsett also came to the scene to assess the building.

A damage estimate wasn’t immediately available Tuesday, Southern said.

The building has a property tax value of $524,440, according to Surry County tax records. Its owner is listed as Mt. Airy One LLC of Durham.

“At this point, we are super thankful that no one was hurt,” said Shannon Pearson, a spokeswoman for Mt. Airy One LLC. “Obviously, that’s our main priority.

“We are working really hard to assess (the) cause and other details,” Pearson said.

Mount Airy and Surry County officials don’t yet know what might have caused of the collapse, said Southern and Chris Fallaw, the Mount Airy fire marshal.

“I don’t see it being resolved anytime soon,” Southern said when asked about authorities determining a cause for the building’s partial collapse.

Before Tuesday’s incident, a construction crew was working to convert parts of the building into an Airbnb, supplying rental units for tourists, the Mount Airy News reported.

Mount Airy Downtown Inc. posted a social media message Tuesday, saying “Mount Airy Downtown Inc. is relieved to know (that) there were no injuries reported and no loss of life occurred with the partial collapse of the Main Oak Building.”

“We feel so fortunate that everyone is OK,” the organization said. “At the same time, we are saddened by the sudden partial loss of a pivotal historic building in the Mount Airy National Register Historic District.”

The Main Oak Building was built between 1905 and 1910 as the Midkiff Hardware Store, the organization said.

“The community and visitors alike will be mourning a monumental loss if the front facade cannot be saved,” the group said. “Preservation of our historic structures is of utmost importance to retaining the character, charm, and history of Mount Airy.”

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

