Historically segregated Black school gets honored in SC

"There's still a sense of service and a sense of education still at the BLEC and so much of what was there in the past," Cotton said.

In fact, though still in its beginning phases after opening in 2018, the Lakeview Museum continues to be filled with artifacts from Locklear, alumni and members of the community who continue documenting the history of the former school, Cotton said.

And while its history has always been preserved in the hearts and minds of those who attended the school, generations from now, those who pass through the small West Columbia community will have a permanent reminder of the legacy of Lakeview School.

The once dark history of segregation has turned into a beacon of light.

"We are grateful to the Lord that unity in community has been restored," Jackson said. "It has returned, and it's an exciting time now around the school."

The marker inscription reads:

This was the last site of a segregated school for Black residents of Brookland-Cayce School District with roots to at least the 1900s. First called the Brookland or New Brookland Colored School, it was located on Lacy Street by c. 1931 when it served grades 1-8. Grade 11 was added in 1938-39, making it then a 4-year high school with 4 initial graduates. In 1939, the community renamed the school "Lakeview" for its location overlooking nearby "Horseshoe Lake." Lakeview left its wooden facility on Lacy Street in 1949, when the school moved to a new brick building at this site. A new elementary building in 1953 and other later additions were funded by the state equalization program, an effort to preserve segregation by upgrading the quality of African American schools. In 1968, the school district closed Lakeview amid efforts at desegregation. A year later, the campus was repurposed for the new Northside Middle School.