Home should be a haven in the era of COVID-19. Overcrowding means some households can contribute to the spread.

“We didn’t even know what coronavirus really was,” Zuri said.

Inside her bedroom, Sabrina tried to sleep, easing her body aches.

“If I was asleep, I wasn’t hurting,” Sabrina said.

Akili and Sabrina were in daily contact with the Durham County Health Department, where officials wanted to monitor Sabrina’s fever. When she was too weak to stand one day, Akili pressed them, asking if this was a sign he should take her to the emergency room.

Sabrina didn’t really have an appetite for the month she was sick, subsisting mostly on chicken broth and the daily wheatgrass drinks Akili brought her to boost her immune system.

Every time Akili left the room, he covered his face and tried to wipe down every surface he touched.

Akili and Sabrina quietly shared fears that he would get sick while caring for her.

“In the back of my mind, I was terrified,” Akili said. “Because I’m scared for her, I’m scared for myself, I’m scared for my household. Because if I’m the one taking care of her — I honestly thought as soon as she got well, I was going to get sick.”

Akili didn’t fall ill. Neither did the kids.