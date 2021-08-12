Support Local Journalism
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press
Three portions of Northern Beltway project gains $80 million in bond funds
CHEROKEE — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has approved growing, selling and using medical marijuana on its lands in Western North Caroli…
Get rid of your bird feeders, advise wildlife experts, who say that's one way to keep birds safe from a new disease.
A 70-year-old woman was found entombed in concrete at her home in the North Carolina mountain town of Linville Falls, authorities said Saturday. The woman’s 53-year-old live-in caretaker is a person of interest in the death, they said. Police said Lynn Gay Keene died of “unnatural causes,” but provided no further details. She was found entombed in concrete in the basement of her home, ...
A Burke County woman was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison for the death of her newborn son who was found dead in a trash bag on the side of a road in Cumberland County in 1999.
Michael Bublé on Friday cited the nation’s rising coronavirus infections for postponing 10 U.S. tour dates this month, including his Aug. 17 Spectrum Center concert in Charlotte and others in Raleigh and Greenville, S.C. “I do not want to put my fans at risk, nor my band and crew, by putting them in a situation that could possibly affect their health and therefore their friends and family,” ...
In Boone, a state of emergency in effect at 5 p.m. today (Tuesday, Aug. 10) requires anyone 2 or older to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.
All 53 fourth graders at the Patrick Henry School of Science and Arts in South Richmond are currently quarantined after four positive COVID-19 cases.
Students began the new school year on Monday and on Tuesday Patrick Henry Elementary School Principal Cameron Cooper sent out a letter to all parents notifying them that someone on the school property had already tested positive for COVID-19.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
