In rural North Carolina, Soul City was an 'American Utopia' unrealized

That sets the tone. And it gives Jesse Helms the opportunity he had been waiting for since he was elected to the Senate to request this federal audit.

That audit, which flowed directly from the News & Observer series, cast a dark shadow over Soul City for most of the year, and very few companies wanted to be involved once it was under investigation. Even though the audit largely cleared Soul City of the charges, it was really hard to recover from that cloud that was hanging over it.

Q: What lessons can we learn from the fall of Soul City?

Healy: I don't know how much you can do about the Jesse Helmses of the world. Trying to change the minds of people like Jesse Helms is probably not very easy.

What I think is such a missed opportunity here is the position that Claude Sitton and The News & Observer took on Soul City.

Think about this. This was one of the poorest counties in the state. And you had someone who was bringing money into this area, to grow it economically, and to provide opportunity for the people who live there.