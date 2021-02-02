It's tax season. Here's what you need to know about filing this year.

Support Local Journalism
Naseem Alston was in a vehicle driven by a Greensboro man that was being pursued by Highway Patrol troopers, a spokesman said.
"(Sons of Confederate Veterans') classification as a civic organization does not entitle it to dictate the contents of the government speech on that specialty plate," the state agency said in a news release.
The controversy sparked by Thomas "T.J." Robertson and Jacob Fracker, who now have been fired by the town police department, arrived during an already turbulent time for the town government.
According to the CDC, the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom, is a more highly transmissible type of COVID-19 and has been detected in 21 states as of Friday.
Cameron Village in Raleigh, a Southeastern shopping destination when it was built in the late 1940s on former Cameron family holdings, will ge…
PENDER COUNTY — A Rocky Point, N.C. mother and son have filed a lawsuit against 15 people, including a now-former New Hanover County Sheriff's…
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As some conservatives in South Carolina celebrated getting a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state past a leg…
Once a month, Magena Morris, Tyler Bone and Nic White bring racks loaded with clothes into Charlotte’s largest homeless encampment and invite …
CHARLOTTE — A crack in the wall of a gasoline pipeline caused more than a million gallons to spill in a North Carolina nature preserve, more t…
