Judge will consider Thursday a temporary restraining order on removal of Confederate monument in Lexington

A judge will consider today a request for a temporary restraining order to prevent Lexington city officials from removing a Confederate monument in the downtown and an agreement between the city and a chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy to remove the statue.

Judge Edwin G. Wilson of Davidson Superior Court will hold a hearing at 10 a.m. in the Davidson County Courthouse to determine if the temporary restraining order sought by Davidson County will remain in place.

In addition, Wilson will be presented with an agreement between the city of Lexington and the Robert E. Lee Chapter of the UDC in which the UDC would remove the monument from the Old Courthouse Square to another location outside the Lexington city limits, said Brittany Lance, a city spokeswoman.

Under the agreement, the city of Lexington will pay the costs of removing the statue and any related storage costs. After the statue is removed, the city will dismiss its lawsuit against the UDC regarding the monument, according to the agreement.

The Davidson County Board of Commissioners issued a statement Wednesday regarding the agreement between Lexington officials and the UDC.