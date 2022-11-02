Judge's order sets benchmarks for DHHS to assist people with intellectual and developmental disabilities

A state Superior Court judge has set three benchmarks that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services must achieve to properly provide services necessary for more than 16,000 North Carolinians with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live in a community setting.

The order was issued Monday by Judge Allen Baddour of Wake County.

The order addresses a lawsuit Disability Rights NC filed in 2017 known as Samantha R., et al. vs. DHHS and the state of N.C.

State law requires that disabled people have supports and services they need to live in the community as an alternative to institutionalization.

According to Disability Rights NC, the latest order "imposes specific, measurable goals to ensure that the state addresses serious and persistent gaps in the I/DD system so people with I/DD aren’t forced into institutions because they can’t get what they need to live safely and thrive at home."

Baddour said DHHS is "over-reliant on institutions with regard to people with I/DD" who typically reside in public or private intermediate care facilities — only available to individuals in need of, and receiving, active treatment services — or adult care homes.

"Systemic relief is required that addressed the needs of people with I/DD who are institutionalized, as well as those at risk for institutionalization," Baddour wrote.

Virginia Knowlton Marcus, the advocacy group's chief executive, said in a statement that Baddour's order "should move the state to address the serious shortage of direct support professionals and shift funding from more expensive, less desirable institutions into N.C."

“North Carolinians with I/DD and their families have waited far too long for this." Some I/DD individuals have waited up to 20 years for services.

"We call on the state to implement this order in full and with a sense of urgency," Knowlton Marcus said. "Lives hang in the balance.”

DHHS responded to the order by stating it was done "over the objection of NCDHHS and contrary to the department’s briefings in this case, which set forth the department’s plan to achieve this goal."

"We are considering the department’s options for appealing this decision and working closely with our counsel from the N.C. Attorney General’s office and the N.C. Solicitor General’s office to determine next steps."

Background

In an earlier ruling in the case, Baddour determined the state is violating state law by denying people with I/DD the choice to live in their communities instead of institutions.

The benchmark categories are: divert and transition individuals from institutionalization; increase access to home and community-based services; address the direct support professional deficit.

Under the order, the state must shift at least 11,300 individuals from institutional settings to community-based settings by Jan. 1, 2031, via an Innovations (Medicaid) Waiver slot.

The state’s Medicaid innovations waiver initiative allows I/DD people to receive services, known as b(3), and assistance in their homes and communities.

The services involve in-home skill building, intensive recovery support and transitional living. A slot is created for each individual receiving the additional services.

The requirement begins with 100 individuals being placed by Jan. 1, 2024. The placements escalate every year until 3,000 are placed by Jan. 1, 2031.

The state has until July 1, 2032, to reduce the 16,314 individuals currently on the state's Registry of Unmet Need to zero. That list included at least 809 Forsyth County residents as of September 2021.

The order requires the state to take at least 1,631 individuals off the registry each of the 10 years.

Dave Richard, the state's deputy Medicaid secretary, said the ranks of those qualifying for a waiver could swell to more than 30,000 if placing people in institutions is prohibited after Jan. 1, 2028.

Workers shortage

Another key element of the order is that DHHS must address and provide solutions for health-care worker shortages so that the I/DD individuals can receive services.

In many cases, wages and benefits are the main factors in the ability to hire direct care workers for I/DD recipients, some of which could be addressed through raises approved by the General Assembly.

"The support these workers provide is critical to the success of people who want to live independently," Disability Rights NC said.

"Without these important workers, the independence of disabled people cannot be realized, preventing people with I/DD from living, working and playing in their own communities.

Disability Rights NC said that by implementing the order, expanding access to community-based services would "in turn create jobs in communities throughout N.C."

Expansion of services will come primarily through Medicaid, which provides a 2-to-1 federal match for each state dollar.

“People with I/DD will have freedom of choice, local communities will see their job markets expand and an influx of local spending, and the state will actually save money by implementing this ruling," Knowlton Marcus said.

Richard said DHHS has been addressing the health-care worker shortages for years, but it has been challenged to find skilled and trained applicants willing to work for current wage and benefit levels.

According to employment research firm Vivian.com, the average salary for intermediate care nurses in North Carolina is $31.94 per hour — 17% lower than the national average of $37.24. Vivian.com reported the average in the Triad is $33 an hour.

Olmstead plan

In January, DHHS released its long-awaited Olmstead plan for placing at least 3,000 qualified behavioral health individuals into independent housing and securing their proper economic and health status once there.

Eligible to participate in the Olmstead plan are people living in adult-care homes whose symptoms have been diagnosed as a serious and persistent mental illness, or those who have been in treatment for more than 90 days at a state hospital.

The goal has been to assist eligible individuals in “residing in and experiencing the full benefit of being part of day-to-day life in communities alongside those without disabilities.”

The plan outlines an approach to the array of services and supports vital to community living. Access to housing, employment, home and community-based services and other supports are addressed.

Richard said DHHS has spent the past 10 months determining the best strategies for fleshing out the plan.

"The department is fully committed to community-based services for (I/DD) people. We have shown that over the years," Richard said.

"We believe the Olmstead plan is the right direction for the state to take."

However, Baddour wrote that DHHS has yet to implement the key elements of the Olmstead plan, "have not remedied their ongoing violation of the (federal) Persons with Disabilities Protection Act, and have not provided the court with an actionable plan with specific and measurable goals for compliance."