Judges won't delay NC voting rights restoration for felons

RALEIGH — A panel of state trial judges refused on Friday to halt its order restoring voting rights for tens of thousands of North Carolina residents convicted of felonies whose current punishments don't include prison time.

The three judges denied the delay sought by attorneys for top Republican lawmakers on the same day the panel's majority filed an explanation about why they authorized voting access for potentially 56,000 offenders in North Carolina otherwise unable to cast ballots. One of the judges announced that decision earlier this week, in advance of a written order. GOP lawmakers wanted the temporary delay while they appeal the ruling.

A trial concluded last week in a lawsuit filed in 2019 by several civil rights groups and ex-offenders challenging state law on the restoration of voting rights.

The two Superior Court judges — Lisa Bell and Keith Gregory — who agreed to issue Friday's preliminary injunction wrote that the harm the offenders alleged they would experience by having to wait another election without voting was "both substantial and irreparable."