Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts for people who've gotten a COVID-19 vaccination
Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts for people who've gotten a COVID-19 vaccination

From now until Dec. 31, Krispy Kreme is giving free doughnuts to people who show their COVID-19 vaccination cards in store or at the drive-thru.

The card will earn Krispy Kreme customers one free glazed doughnut per day, no purchase required.

The offer applies to anyone with a card showing they've received at least one of the required two doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine — or people who have received the Johnson & Johnson shot. 

Only stores in the U.S. are participating, the company says.

Its website also points to a deal for people who have decided against being vaccinated. They can get a free glazed doughnut on Mondays from March 29 through May 24.

