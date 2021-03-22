Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts for people who've gotten a COVID-19 vaccination

From now until Dec. 31, Krispy Kreme is giving free doughnuts to people who show their COVID-19 vaccination cards in store or at the drive-thru.
The card will earn Krispy Kreme customers one free glazed doughnut per day, no purchase required.
The offer applies to anyone with a card showing they've received at least one of the required two doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine — or people who have received the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Only stores in the U.S. are participating, the company says.
Its website also points to a deal for people who have decided against being vaccinated. They can get a free glazed doughnut on Mondays from March 29 through May 24.
