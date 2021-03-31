Lawsuit demands Alamance County remove Confederate monument

2015 Law

The Alamance County Commissioners have been advised they do not have the authority to move the monument under a 2015 state law limiting when local governments can move "objects of remembrance."

The NAACP suit claims the county interprets the public-safety clause in that law too narrowly, treating it as a way to move monuments before they fall and hurt someone. But, according to the suit, the state Attorney General's office interprets it broadly and the Governor's Office determined that UNC-Chapel Hill was acting within the law when it removed Silent Sam after protesters tore it down and removed monuments from the capitol grounds after protesters vandalized them.

And the monument is not protected as an "object of remembrance," according to the suit, because it does not commemorate a particular person or event and does not commemorate service in the U.S. Military or North Carolina National Guard as it is defined in other parts of the state's general statutes. In fact, the suit continues, state law does not consider armed rebellion against the United States military service.

Risk of Violence