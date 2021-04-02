Lawsuits: SC officials ignored risks ahead of prison riot

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A slew of new lawsuits accuse South Carolina prisons officials of negligence and constitutional rights violations in a 2018 riot in which seven inmates were killed and more than a dozen others injured.

In the lawsuits, filed in federal court this week and provided to The Associated Press, attorneys for inmates affected by the violence at Lee Correctional Institution accuse top Department of Corrections officials of knowing about security flaws at the maximum-security men's prison, yet not repairing them, therefore putting inmates' lives at risk.

The lawsuits specifically target a locking system at Lee, which has been the center of much of the critique of security flaws that existed prior to the insurrection.

At the time of the riot, attorneys wrote, "all of the cell doors" in one of Lee's units "were easily compromised," meaning inmates could rig them so they could be opened or closed at any time. According to the lawsuit's allegations, these issues — ongoing for as long as five years before the riot — were known to agency Director Bryan Stirling and other officials, who, the attorneys wrote, "made absolutely no effort" to ensure the doors worked properly, creating "a fundamentally unsafe condition for all inmates" there.