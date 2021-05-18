Local behavioral health group gains $110,000 grant from Cardinal

Forsyth would be the largest of what could be at least 13 counties in Partners that also includes Surry and Yadkin counties from the Triad.

The Forsyth disengagement process took its first major step on Nov. 12 when the commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county “has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution.”

Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.

Forsyth commissioners voted 6-1 on March 4 to adopt a plan to end its relationship with Cardinal and join Partners.

Shontell Robinson, deputy county director in Forsyth, said the county plans to submit its formal disengagement package to Cohen by June 30. After receiving a formal disengagement request, Cohen has up to 90 days to decide on whether to approve the transition.

Cardinal officials have been urging local advocates to support Cardinal remaining as the local MCO.

Sutten has said his agency has been working to solve complaints about service gaps and other concerns, and that it would be disruptive for many people who get services if they had to go through a transition to a new agency.

