Local behavioral health group gains $110,000 grant from Cardinal

A $110,000 grant to GreenTree Peer Center is aimed at improving how patients with behavioral health issues — including the uninsured, under-insured and the homeless — are served in hospital emergency departments.
Cardinal currently oversees providers for mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services in 20 counties for more than 800,000 North Carolinians utilizing federal and state Medicaid funds.
Cardinal’s network includes Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham and Stokes counties in the Triad.
For those individuals, hospital emergency rooms are the first — and sometimes only — option for treating behavioral conditions.
The goal with grant is improving support and care "that these patients need in a setting more conducive to their recovery and overall wellbeing," the groups said.
GreenTree provides staffing with specially qualified peer crisis support staff to assist behavioral health patients discharged from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The services typically are available up to 24 hours after discharge.
Patients are discharged from the emergency room to a comfortably furnished shelter where they may rest, get a meal, shower and wash their clothes.
Trained counselors assist them with emotional support and help securing housing, medications, referrals to mental health and substance use recovery programs and other resources.
“The majority of patients in the hospital’s emergency departments are homeless, without routine health or mental health care and suffer from other disparities, such poor nutrition or transportation challenges," said Laurie Coker, GreenTree's director. “With this grant, we hope to expand our successful model of supporting these vulnerable populations by emphasizing personal resilience through caring and peer-supported problem-solving.”
Coker said a GreenTree pilot program has been able to date to help 21 people with find placement in either shelters, with friends or loved ones, or addiction recovery settings.
“Before, many of these folks would have been released into the streets with no one supporting their safety or linkage to needed solutions,” Coker said.
Trey Sutten, Cardinal's chief executive said the grant reflects GreenTree's successful strategy for helping vulnerable populations with specialized services to "put them on a different, better path toward recovery and good health."
Cardinal in limbo?
The Cardinal grant comes as the Forsyth Board of Commissioners moves the county closer to switching behavioral health managed care organizations to Partners Health Management of Gastonia.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, has approved allowing Cabarrus and Union counties to disengage from Cardinal to join Partners Health. State law requires the state health secretary to approve of such a transition.
Forsyth would be the largest of what could be at least 13 counties in Partners that also includes Surry and Yadkin counties from the Triad.
The Forsyth disengagement process took its first major step on Nov. 12 when the commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county “has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution.”
Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.
Forsyth commissioners voted 6-1 on March 4 to adopt a plan to end its relationship with Cardinal and join Partners.
Shontell Robinson, deputy county director in Forsyth, said the county plans to submit its formal disengagement package to Cohen by June 30. After receiving a formal disengagement request, Cohen has up to 90 days to decide on whether to approve the transition.
Cardinal officials have been urging local advocates to support Cardinal remaining as the local MCO.
Sutten has said his agency has been working to solve complaints about service gaps and other concerns, and that it would be disruptive for many people who get services if they had to go through a transition to a new agency.
