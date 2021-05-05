Low-income North Carolinians can get financial assistance for high-speed internet

Low-income North Carolinians can access federal funds to help pay for high-speed internet services, the governor's office said Wednesday.

The $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit program, which debuts May 12, offers a discount of up to $50 a month to a household's internet bill for up to six months. The discount is $75 a month for those living on tribal lands.

Households with an income at or less than 135% of federal poverty guidelines are eligible. For a family of four, the eligible annual income would be for households with earnings less than $35,370. For more information, go to https://www.getemergencybroadband.org/.

Also eligible are households in which at least one member participates in: a federal benefits program, such as Medicaid, SNAP, or Lifeline; receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program; lost a job or a significant amount of income in the past year; received a Federal Pell Grant, or is part of an internet service provider’s low-income or COVID-19 program.

Eligible households also can get a one-time discount of $100 toward the purchase of a laptop, tablet or desktop computer through participating providers.

Administered by the Federal Communications Commission, the program was created by Congress in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 to help Americans access healthcare, jobs, classrooms and businesses during the pandemic. Many types of providers, including those offering landline and wireless broadband, are offering the discount.

