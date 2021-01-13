Man who stormed Capitol posts denial that he's part of Antifa, claims 'fake news' ID'd him as leftist

In Watson’s case, conspiracy theorists honed in on a tattoo of his hand, saying it represented his tie to the group.

Fact checkers have pointed out that Watson’s tattoo is actually a symbol from the video game Dishonored 2.

The full text of Watson’s Snapchat message: “They wanna call me Antifa because I have a videogame tattoo on my hand and I was pleading for peaceful discourse. Let ‘em say what they will. The fake news won’t win against the thousands of patriots who recorded today.”

Watson can be seen in photos inside the Capitol building the day of the riots next to known QAnon conspiracy theorist and Trump supporter Jake Angeli, who wore a fur hat with horns while shirtless, and a man waving a Trump flag and wearing a Trump hat. Angeli has also been falsely accused of belonging to Antifa.

Law enforcement were able to identify and apprehend Watson in part by comparing images of his participation at the Capitol riots with those from his personal social media accounts, according to court documents, though many of Watson’s accounts have since been deactivated including his Twitter, Instagram and Twitch.