Marijuana legalization and easier handgun access among the bills that went before legislators before crossover deadline in Raleigh

In a Legislature where Republicans control both chambers — the House by 69-51, the Senate by 28-22 — those bills weren’t going anywhere. Until or unless, as may be the case with pot proposals, the politicians figure out there are vast sums of money to be made.

Debating the merits of those kinds of bills, while entertaining, for now is moot. The fight over the big-ticket budget remains on the horizon — the theoretical reason for a crossover deadline, so legislators don’t get bogged down. So for now, eyeballing what did pass one chamber or other is work for wonks, watchdogs and good government types.

HB 453 would make it illegal for people to obtain abortions based on race or the presence of Down syndrome. It would also force doctors to certify the reasons for an abortion.

It seems unnecessary, but then again, this is the same state that had eugenic sterilization laws on the books until the early 1970s and had a hand in the forced sterilizations of more than 7,600 North Carolinians for reasons both dubious (epilepsy) and nefarious (race and economic standing).

A couple of gun-rights bills passed the House.