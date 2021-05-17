Marijuana legalization and easier handgun access among the bills that went before legislators before crossover deadline in Raleigh

The numbers, as usual, only tell a part of the story.
Digging into them — doing the research behind the math — can unearth larger truths, bigger threats and potential for unintended consequences.
Particularly when the numbers represented a tally of the work being done on our behalf this spring by those serving in the General Assembly.
To wit: the Legislature passed last week through its “crossover” deadline, the point where non-budgetary bills have to pass in either the House or Senate to stand a shot at becoming an actual law.
State representatives had, by week’s end, filed 969 bills and passed 336 over to the Senate. State senators likewise had passed 156 bills out of some 721 filed this session.
But those are just numbers. The devil, as you might suspect, resides in the details.
Especially as they pertain to lawmakers.
Passing one hurdle
Some of the bills could be considered, to put it mildly, long-shots.
Such non-budgetary legislation included proposals to legalize marijuana, gambling, horse racing and a mostly blank piece of paper called “A Bill to be Entitled, An Act to Repeal the 2015 Law Relating to the Protection of Monuments and Memorials.”
In a Legislature where Republicans control both chambers — the House by 69-51, the Senate by 28-22 — those bills weren’t going anywhere. Until or unless, as may be the case with pot proposals, the politicians figure out there are vast sums of money to be made.
Debating the merits of those kinds of bills, while entertaining, for now is moot. The fight over the big-ticket budget remains on the horizon — the theoretical reason for a crossover deadline, so legislators don’t get bogged down. So for now, eyeballing what did pass one chamber or other is work for wonks, watchdogs and good government types.
HB 453 would make it illegal for people to obtain abortions based on race or the presence of Down syndrome. It would also force doctors to certify the reasons for an abortion.
It seems unnecessary, but then again, this is the same state that had eugenic sterilization laws on the books until the early 1970s and had a hand in the forced sterilizations of more than 7,600 North Carolinians for reasons both dubious (epilepsy) and nefarious (race and economic standing).
A couple of gun-rights bills passed the House.
One, HB 398, would repeal standing law that requires would-be gunslingers who don’t have concealed carry permits to get a purchase permit from local sheriffs, who must conduct background checks that essentially replicate the national background check system.
Another, HB 47, is more comical as it would allow elected officials a special dispensation to carry concealed weapons when acting in an official capacity. God forbid a state senator from coming into contact with a constituent without being strapped.
It’s not all comic gold in Raleigh, however.
Take SB 300 for example. It would, among other things, create a public database of law-enforcement officers’ certification suspensions and revocations and make it a duty for sworn officers to intervene if they see another cop using excessive force.
The database could help police departments and sheriff’s offices from hiring questionable characters and bad seeds discarded elsewhere. It’s hard to argue with that line of thinking.
Firehose of money
One under-the-radar bill, SB 636, sailed through the Senate along a party-line vote and could, if passed in the House, unleash a whole new firehose of untraceable and anonymous money into state-level politics.
How?
The bill is called “Donor Privacy,” and on paper, it pertains to the public disclosure of charitable donors to nonprofits in the state without the written permission of the donor.
That’s fine and dandy if it was limited to, say, supporters of local Arts Councils, organizations that provide food to hungry children or groups that give financial assistance to cancer patients. Such a law could staunch a flood of unwanted solicitations for donations.
However, SB 636 doesn’t differentiate between a do-good nonprofit (for lack of a better term) and, say, a handy “issues” nonprofit established to lobby for political causes. Think gun rights, anti-abortion or environmental nonprofit organizations.
A fat-cat donor (of any political stripe) could, in theory, circumvent the existing $5,600 limit on political donations to specific candidates by throwing unlimited sums at an issue nonprofit that would then be used to support specific candidates through expensive ad buys. Remember all those over-the-top attack ads on TV last fall?
They were paid for with what political pros call “dark money” filtered in many cases through nonprofits. Dark money is one small step removed from simply handing over a shoebox full of cash.
“The title of the bill is ‘Donor Privacy,’ which right off the bat should raise a red flag,” wrote state Sen. Jeff Jackson, D-Mecklenburg, on his Facebook page last month after SB 636 cleared a first hurdle in committee. “Political donations are an area where we need more transparency, not more privacy.”
A lot of statistics and numbers came with last week’s crossover. Reading the stories behind them and taking the time to do the research matters.
If pols can be influenced (or bought outright) we should at least know who’s writing the checks.
