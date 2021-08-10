Mask mandate begins in Boone as town prepares for students to come back next week

In Boone, a state of emergency in effect at 5 p.m. today (Tuesday, Aug. 10) requires anyone 2 or older to wear a mask in indoor public spaces.

The declaration, which the Town Council OK'd Friday night, cites quickly increasing cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations. It also makes mention of the students expected to return to Appalachian State on Aug. 16.

App State is requiring masks in all its indoor campus locations, as well, regardless of vaccination status. Students, faculty and staff who aren't vaccinated will be required to take random COVID-19 tests throughout the year.

The latest declaration makes provisions for people who can't wear a face covering because of a medical condition, for customers sitting at a restaurant table and eating or people complying with directions from law enforcement.

Violating the order is a misdemeanor, although first offenses will get unmasked people a warning. "... Only in the event of repeat violations manifesting willful flouting or circumvention" of the emergency declaration will anyone be issued a ticket, it says.

And even that can't happen until after 5 p.m. Aug. 31 so that people have a chance to learn about the requirements.

