MerleFest, local arts council set full vaccination attendance policies

MerleFest has become the latest — and potentially most influential — entertainment event in the Triad region to amend its attendance policy related to the surge in key COVID-19 metrics.

The 21st annual festival at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro is set for Sept. 16-19.

Festival organizers announced Thursday its entry policy now includes proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of a scheduled event.

Meanwhile, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County announced a similar policy Thursday for patrons at its venues: either proof of full vaccination or a negative test 48 hours prior to an event. Those changes go into effect Aug. 30.

Ted Hagaman, MerleFest's director, said the changes are in response to the statewide surge in the delta variant, as well as a willingness to adhere to the "recommendations of high-ranking public health officials and performing artists."

"MerleFest prides itself on being a safe environment for music fans to experience the joy of collectively celebrating the very best in Americana bluegrass, folk and roots music.