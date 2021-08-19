MerleFest, local arts council set full vaccination attendance policies

Unable to play video
MerleFest has become the latest — and potentially most influential — entertainment event in the Triad region to amend its attendance policy related to the surge in key COVID-19 metrics.
The 21st annual festival at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro is set for Sept. 16-19.
Festival organizers announced Thursday its entry policy now includes proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of a scheduled event.
Meanwhile, the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County announced a similar policy Thursday for patrons at its venues: either proof of full vaccination or a negative test 48 hours prior to an event. Those changes go into effect Aug. 30.
Ted Hagaman, MerleFest's director, said the changes are in response to the statewide surge in the delta variant, as well as a willingness to adhere to the "recommendations of high-ranking public health officials and performing artists."
"MerleFest prides itself on being a safe environment for music fans to experience the joy of collectively celebrating the very best in Americana bluegrass, folk and roots music.
"It's clear that the smartest and safest change we can make it to require vaccinations or proof of a negative test," Hagaman said. "With the festival being less than five weeks away, we wanted to give music fans an early heads-up on the protocol changes."
Festival organizers posted a four-page vaccination policy that states ticket holders can present their vaccination card, or a photo/cellphone copy that "must show the full card and be legible."
The festival will require masking in indoor venues, including the Walker Center and Austin stages, as well as "strongly encourage" concertgoers to wear a mask in high-traffic areas even if fully vaccinated.
Most of the responses to the attendance policy changes were positive on its Facebook page, although some asked for refund information.
MerleFest disclosed other social distancing changes that include: no Mayes Pit stage; no backstage tours; no side-stage seating; cancelling the acoustic kids showcases; cancelling School Day at MerleFest "to prevent large gatherings of unvaccinated children;" and limited food tents.
Among the highlight performers at the festival are: Tedeschi Trucks and LeAnne Rimes, Sept. 17; Sam Bush, Sept. 18; and Mavis Staples and Melissa Etheridge, Sept. 19.
Ramkat policy
Customers and employees of The Ramkat & Gas Hill Drinking Room will be required — beginning Aug. 27 — to show proof of full vaccination or a current negative COVID-19 lab test to attend or work events.
The downtown Winston-Salem venue cited on its Facebook page the community surge of the delta variant for prompting the vaccination policy.
“Masks will be required for entry to both The Ramkat & Gas Hill Drinking Room,” Ramkat said in its post. “All employees will be required to wear a mask while working.”
The live music venue at 170 W. Ninth St. features 11,670 square feet with a capacity for 1,000. It is serviced by three bars.
The policy requires a negative PCR lab test result 48 hours prior to the scheduled event, along with a matching photo identification. Ramkat officials said at-home rapid tests will not be accepted.
Proof of vaccination can be a physical vaccination card, or a photo/scan of the front and back of a vaccination card on a mobile device.
Arts Council policy
The Arts Council said its updated attendance policy covers performances and special events at campus venues, including Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, Reynolds Place Theatre, Mountcastle Theatre, and galleries, and the Hanesbrands Theatre.
The council said the changes were prompted by the local surge in COVID-19 cases and the citywide mask mandate order from Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines that goes into effect at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that Forsyth County had 215 new cases — the highest daily count since 215 on Feb. 11. Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 40,165 cases and 437 deaths.
The council is requiring all staff and volunteers, as well as performers and production team members, to be fully vaccinated.
The Sawtooth School for Visual Art will maintain its own set of policies for students, staff and visitors.
“We are committed to doing our part to protect our community from the further spread of COVID-19, and revitalizing our arts and cultural sector that has been greatly impacted from the last year and a half of this pandemic,” Chase Law, the council's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
“Our goal is to keep our venues open, our artists employed, and our community safe so that we can enjoy live performances together and continue forward with the reopening of the sector.”
Live Nation
During Gov. Roy Cooper's COVID-19 news presentation Wednesday, he was accompanied by Jeannine Benson with Live Nation Entertainment.
Benson shared the company’s updated vaccination policies for concerts in North Carolina, which includes the Greensboro Coliseum complex, Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts and White Oak Amphitheater in Greensboro.
Live Nation is requiring those attending concerts to show proof of vaccination or a very recent negative COVID-19 test beginning Oct. 4. It is making the same requirements of employees, performers and crew members.
“Live Nation is committed to finding the best ways for shows to continue and to bring live music back to North Carolina,” Benson said.
Andrew Brown, the Greensboro Coliseum's public relations manager, told the News & Record that it currently does not require proof of vaccination or a negative test for events.
However, three concerts will require them at the artists' request, Brown said.
Greensboro singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rhiannon Giddens will implement rules for her Sept. 2 concert with Francesco Turrisi at the Tanger Center.
Also affected are the Counting Crows concert on Sept. 28 at the White Oak Amphitheatre, and the James Taylor and Jackson Brown concert at the coliseum on Nov. 19.
News & Record reporter Dawn Kane contributed to this article
