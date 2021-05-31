Monument to Confederate governor gone from Asheville's downtown

Asheville’s Vance Monument no longer towers over the city’s iconic downtown.

Photos from WLOS showed the area barricaded behind chain link fence over Memorial Day weekend, the stone obelisk gone.

The Citizen Times reported that crews would work throughout the weekend to remove the last of the 75-foot monument by Memorial Day.

It stood for more than 120 years, honoring Zebulon Baird Vance, governor of North Carolina during the Civil War. The Asheville resident, also a U.S. Senator, enslaved people and opposed equal rights for Black people during Reconstruction.

Residents of the famously liberal western North Carolina city demanded the monument’s removal in the summer of 2020 as protests erupted across the nation in response to the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minnesota.

Work to deconstruct the Vance monument began May 18, with workers eventually removing the tower stone by stone, the Citizen Times reported.

